Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Fortune

    China markets follow U.S. rise with lift from new Beijing stimulus optimism

    By Ian Mount,

    2 days ago

    Shares in mainland China rebounded as traders found renewed optimism for more stimulus measures. Traders around the word awaited U.S. inflation data for September—and the implications it will have for rate cuts at the Federal Reserve's November meeting.

    • S&P 500 Futures : 5,828.75 ⬇️ down 0.21%
    • S&P 500 : 5,792.04 ⬆️ up 0.71%
    • Nasdaq Composite : 18,291.62 ⬆️ up 0.60%
    • Dow Jones Industrial Average : 42,512.00 ⬆️ up 1.03%
    • FTSE 100 : 8,236.20 ⬇️ down 0.09%
    • SSE Composite : 3,301.93 ⬆️ up 1.32%
    • Nikkei 225 : 39,380.89 ⬆️ up 0.26%
    • Bitcoin: $60,753.69 ⬇️ down 2.14%

    China: Hong Kong and Shanghai rise on stimulus optimism rebound

    A day after China's mainland shares took a steep dive, Shanghai’s SSE Composite rose 1.32%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng jumped another 2.98% as stimulus optimism returned. Markets were aided by Beijing’s announcement that its finance minister will give another stimulus briefing on Saturday, at which investors expect more measures to boost the economy.

    Japan: Nikkei posts small rise as producer prices rise more than expected

    The Nikkei 225 hovered near breakeven, posting a minimal 0.26% rise with the financial sector leading the way, as traders awaited the release of U.S. before the bell in New York. The mood was tempered by producer prices, which increased 2.8%, above the 2.3% expected by economists.

    Europe: Shares waver ahead of U.S. CPI as GSK soars on court settlement

    European stocks slid slightly early Thursday as traders there also prepared for the release of U.S inflation data. The U.K.’s FTSE 100 was down a marginal 0.09% in early trading, saved from steeper losses by an over 5% surge in GSK over news that the pharma giant had reached a $2.2 billion deal to settle thousands of claims in U.S. courts that linked cancer cases to its heartburn drug Zantac. The STOXX Europe 600 was down 0.21%.

    U.S. premarket slips with inflation numbers in focus

    A day after all three markets posted ample rises—and the Dow and S&P 500 both set fresh records—the main U.S. indexes were all down slightly in premarket trading Thursday. Investors awaited the pre-market release of September CPI inflation numbers, which will have implications for the Fed's plans to cut interest rates—or not—in November. On Wednesday, cruise lines saw their shares surge as oil prices dropped , with Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings leading the pack with a 10.91% gain. The announcement that the DOJ might push to split up Google weighed on owner Alphabet—which dropped 1.59%—and the tech-heavy Nasdaq.

    And earnings season continues…

    Delta Air Lines reports today, and JPMorgan, Wells Fargo , and BlackRock on Friday.

    This story was originally featured on Fortune.com

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    COVID-19 raises the stakes for heart attacks, strokes, and even death long after infection, new study finds
    Fortune1 day ago
    Social Security recipients to get $50 bump for 2025 as inflation cools
    Fortune2 days ago
    ‘Dr. Doom’ Nouriel Roubini says Trump is more likely to lead to stagflation—a fate worse than recession
    Fortune2 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza19 days ago
    China’s rate cuts may actually worsen the economy
    Fortune11 hours ago
    Report says 1,114 bank branches have closed in California – predicts branches become extinct by 2037
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Billionaire Mark Cuban once ran a Ponzi scheme to pay for his college tuition
    Fortune2 days ago
    Almost everyone offered a job at Google accepts, and the CEO explains what it looks for in new hires
    Fortune14 hours ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson8 days ago
    Mayfield’s Navin Chaddha on the firm’s AI Garage and the qualities of a strong prospective founder
    Fortune1 day ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post18 days ago
    Short seller of $17 billion real estate giant accuses CEO of concealing millions in self-serving dealings
    Fortune1 day ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber4 days ago
    The U.S. leads on chips, but China has an underrated advantage in the race to adopt AI
    Fortune2 days ago
    Bank of America’s Brian Moynihan credits his long tenure atop the firm to lifelong learning and curiosity
    Fortune1 day ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Nobel laureate Geoffrey Hinton is both AI pioneer and front man of alarm
    Fortune2 days ago
    New report says California ranks #3 nationwide for job seekers
    The HD Post12 days ago
    The new way biologists count Yellowstone-region grizzly bears, explained
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune6 days ago
    Golden Corral in Florida Closed Again Following State Inspection – Second Time This Year
    Akeena4 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post9 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz6 hours ago
    Companies are more willing to consider covering weight-loss drugs
    Fortune2 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA14 days ago
    Britain’s workforce faces the crisis of its life as productivity has fallen to Victorian-era lows and youth worklessness spikes
    Fortune2 days ago
    This Popular Restaurant in Illinois claims to have the best Chicken Tenders in the world
    Chicago Food King15 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy