Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Fortune

    Nike’s new CEO is good news—but the CFO will need to help steer a turnaround

    By Sheryl Estrada,

    2 days ago

    Good morning. Nike held its Q1 2025 earnings call on Tuesday—without its outgoing CEO John Donahoe or its incoming CEO Elliott Hill participating. But the sneaker giant’s CFO, Matthew Friend, was on the call explaining Nike's latest tough quarter and its plans to avert further decline as it goes through transition.

    For the three-month period that ended August 31, Nike's revenue declined 10% year over year to $11.6 billion. Nike Direct sales were down 13%. In addition, it had a 20% decline in digital revenue, and wholesale revenue fell 8%. But Nike stores were up 1%.

    The company is moving “aggressively” to shift its product portfolio, create better balance in its business, and reenergize brand momentum through sport, explained Friend, CFO since 2020 and with the company for more than 15 years. “That said, a comeback at this scale takes time; and while there are some early wins, we have yet to turn the corner,” he added.

    On Wednesday morning, Nike shares fell about 5%, after the company withdrew its full-year guidance and postponed its investor day indefinitely during Tuesday’s earnings call, Fortune reported .

    Turnaround headwinds

    Four years after his retirement from the sneaker giant, Hill is returning on Oct. 14 taking on the role of president and chief executive, Nike announced on Sept. 19. Working at the company for 32 years, he held leadership positions such as president of its consumer and marketplace business units and leading commercial and marketing operations for the Nike and Jordan brands.

    The headwinds that Friend and Hill face in a turnaround for the company include increased competition, a loss of shelf space with some partners, a lack of new products, and difficult economic conditions, David Swartz, senior equity analyst for Morningstar Research Services, told me.

    “Nike has been less competitive in running shoes recently as it pulled its products out of too many stores,” Swartz said. However, the company’s competitors have stepped up with high-quality products that have sold well, he explained. Nike has been reducing its supply of some styles of footwear in an attempt to boost pricing.

    “There’s a gap in Nike’s lineup as it develops new products while reducing production,” Swartz said. And Nike cannot fix this problem in the short term, especially as demand in China, North America, and Europe remains poor, he said.

    Another issue—the popularity of “terrace”-style shoes. “Nike makes these sorts of shoes, but Adidas is bigger in the category,” he added.

    ‘Returning to the good old days

    Donahoe, CEO since 2020, will become a full-time non-executive employee of the company until he retires on Jan. 31. Under his leadership, Nike had slashed its revenue forecast for the first time ever in December 2023, Fortune ’s Phil Wahba reported . And in June, the company cut its revenue forecast again, leading to its biggest-ever stock decline and a $24 billion drop in market cap.

    Coming in as CEO, Hill has worked closely with Friend and many other Nike executives, some of whom have recently returned or been promoted, Swartz said.

    “In this way, Nike is returning to the good old days when Mark Parker was the CEO,” he said. Hill is well-liked by employees and executives and has strong knowledge of many parts of Nike’s business, Swartz explained. But in contrast, Donahoe, a veteran technology executive and consultant, was an outsider both to Nike and, for the most part, the industry, he said.

    Donahoe underestimated the "importance of partners like Macy’s, DSW and Foot Locker in selling its running shoes," Wahba writes . And cost-cutting proved to be his go-to tactic, which only worsened Nike’s problems.

    During the earnings call, Friend thanked Donahoe for his contributions to the company, such as leading through the pandemic and supply chain disruption, and accelerating digital transformation.

    Meanwhile, Friend said that Hill "leads with a passion that inspires the best from the team."

    "It’s fair to say that the partnership between the CEO and CFO should improve under Hill," Swartz said.

    And, as CFO, Friend sees the challenges Nike faces as opportunities. “Adversity creates sharper focus, leading to innovation and new growth,” he said on the earnings call.

    Sheryl Estrada
    sheryl.estrada@fortune.com

    The following sections of CFO Daily were curated by Greg McKenna

    This story was originally featured on Fortune.com

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    There’s already one clear election winner: The company making hats for every major candidate
    Fortune2 days ago
    McDonald’s rolls out a chicken version of the Big Mac
    Fortune2 days ago
    The billionaire Murdoch heirs are battling for Fox News and their lucrative media empire in a Succession-style court drama
    Fortune3 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Nike stock dives after sneaker giant scraps investor day amid CEO shake-up
    Fortune3 days ago
    In Memory of Adored Actress Elizabeth Pena: 10 Years After Her Tragic Death By Alcohol
    Herbie J Pilato29 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson1 day ago
    Customer gets insanely sick after eating McDonald’s. Then she finds something strange in her Big Mac
    NewsNinja26 days ago
    Red Lobster’s new 35-year-old CEO says its endless shrimp promotion stressed out workers
    Fortune1 day ago
    QVC gets into the live sports business—with pro pickleball
    Fortune2 days ago
    Baby boomers—not Gen Z—are now the main generation holding down multiple jobs to make ends meet
    Fortune2 days ago
    The old-fashioned way
    Fortune1 day ago
    Bath&Body Works employee says customers keep yelling at her for refusing to sell this popular candle
    NewsNinja2 days ago
    Tesla’s Cybertruck is falling apart, but is still leaving the shelves
    Fortune2 days ago
    Harris holds a 66-electoral-vote lead over Trump, calculates prominent data scientist
    Fortune2 days ago
    Leaked: Whole Foods CEO tells staff he wants to turn Amazon’s RTO mandate into more ‘carrot’ than ‘stick’
    Fortune3 days ago
    Exclusive: Lorikeet, an AI customer service platform, comes out of stealth with $5 million in seed funding
    Fortune2 days ago
    How to catch a hectocorn
    Fortune2 days ago
    Before Mira Murati’s surprise exit from OpenAI, staff grumbled its o1 model had been released prematurely
    Fortune4 days ago
    Protecting Medicare a top concern for more than half of Americans in 2024 presidential election
    Fortune4 days ago
    NJ Businessman Pleads Guilty to Multimillion-Dollar Jewel Trade Fraud
    Morristown Minute24 days ago
    Olive Garden customer orders the never-ending pasta for a better deal. It backfires
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    U.S. clean energy careers are booming—but you wouldn’t know it if you look at the monthly jobs report
    Fortune2 days ago
    Fortune’s 2024 MPW list ranks today’s business leaders—with a new No. 1
    Fortune3 days ago
    Spirit Airlines might go bankrupt months after calling off a sale to JetBlue—and its stock is in a tailspin
    Fortune1 day ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute2 days ago
    A $1 billion CPAP recall devastated Philips. The CEO’s turnaround plan involves overhauling company culture and adding a key role to the C-suite
    Fortune2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy