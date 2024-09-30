Open in App
    Fortune

    Disorder

    By Andrew Nuscat,

    2 days ago

    Good morning . Like Dikembe Mutombo in the paint , California Gov. Gavin Newsom has vetoed the divisive state bill that aimed to hold developers of large-scale AI models accountable for harm to public safety.

    The debate over SB 1047 was an age-old one: regulation vs. innovation. Newsom, not one to shy away from signing a new law, felt this bill risked harming the public good more than helping it. Back to the drawing board, I guess.

    Did Newsom do the right thing? Reply and share your take. More news below. —Andrew Nusca

    Want to send thoughts or suggestions to Data Sheet? Drop a line here .

    This story was originally featured on Fortune.com

