Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Fortune

    Shareholder proposals on diversity, pay equity, and plastic pollution got less support this proxy season

    By Diane Brady, Joey Abrams,

    2 days ago

    Good morning.

    I felt wistful seeing an Omaha arena packed with shareholders this year for the Berkshire Hathaway annual shareholder meeting. It wasn’t just the absence of Charlie Munger, who died last year at 99 , but the fact that Warren Buffett’s Woodstock for capitalists is one of the last parties designed for investors. Kudos to Elon Musk for letting Tesla shareholders gather in person, too. Shouldn’t owning part of a company be fun now and then?

    This proxy season, Walmart , Boeing , JPMorgan Chase , Apple and many other public companies hosted virtual-only annual meetings. That eliminates the risk of some modern-day Evelyn Y. Davis or Wilma Soss showing up in costume to press CEOs on pay, like some kooky-but-wise aunt talking about poverty while you’re trying to eat pie at Thanksgiving. Now, she’s only welcome to call in for dinner and will be muted if she gets out of line.

    Like a virtual town hall for employees, virtual shareholder meetings and other tactics can lead to less shareholder engagement or influence. The general meeting and shareholder vote—practices designed to reinforce corporate governance and give investors a voice in the companies they own—may end up losing their power.

    The Conference Board just published its 2024 Proxy Season Review, in conjunction with ESGAUGE, Russell Reynolds, and the Rutgers Center for Corporate Law and Governance. You can read the full report here .

    While it notes that this proxy season “was marked by increased partisanship and political uncertainty, making shareholder proposals even more contentious compared to the past,” it also reports lower support for such proposals.

    There were 48 proposals on diversity-related issues, compared to 43 last year, with average support decreasing to 12% from 17%. Of the 20 proposals related to gender and pay equity, 23% garnered support, compared with one-third of the 16 proposals last year. While climate-related proposals remained steady, with 20% approval of 56 proposals brought to a vote, support for proposals related to plastic pollution dropped to 14% from 25% last year. (Anti-ESG proposals were even less popular, garnering 2% support.)

    None of the executive compensation proposals passed, nor did 30 proposals related to limiting or voting on severance agreements. What shareholders did want was a shift in governance, with 39% supporting the 166 proposals brought to a vote. Maybe some woke up during a CEO’s virtual remarks to see how intentionally boring the annual general meeting has become and realized there has to a better way.

    More news below.

    Diane Brady
    diane.brady@fortune.com
    Follow on LinkedIn

    This story was originally featured on Fortune.com

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    G Whiz
    2d ago
    DEI, ESG and Climate change brought up at any Shareholder get together, should be highly frowned upon and openly mocked.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Most multimillionaire investors are voting for Harris, despite thinking Trump is better for the economy
    Fortune2 days ago
    Pizza Hut is giving away 1 million free pizzas
    Fortune1 day ago
    Fortune’s 2024 MPW list ranks today’s business leaders—with a new No. 1
    Fortune15 hours ago
    Woman is about to order the Beefy 5-Layer Burrito from Taco Bell. Then she notices the description
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    FTC Chair Lina Khan sees parallels in Kamala Harris’s record and the regulator’s work
    Fortune3 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post7 days ago
    Protecting Medicare a top concern for more than half of Americans in 2024 presidential election
    Fortune1 day ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post16 days ago
    The cost of heating your home could soar this winter
    Fortune1 day ago
    Target shopper catches customers taking advantage of the ‘She deserved the purse’ trend
    NewsNinja6 hours ago
    Mark Cuban says his puppy is ‘smarter than AI is today’
    Fortune1 day ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post8 days ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson15 hours ago
    The billionaire Murdoch heirs are battling for Fox News and their lucrative media empire in a Succession-style court drama
    Fortune11 hours ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    How Legal Cannabis Could Help Your Property Value Grow
    Morristown Minute28 days ago
    Florida Loses Its Top Spot – Here’s the New Most Popular Move-In State
    Akeena4 days ago
    Stellantis becomes second carmaker to issue profit warning in 4 days as China rivalry bites
    Fortune2 days ago
    Mark Cuban warns Elon Musk that Donald Trump will betray him in his moment of need—‘his loyalty is only to himself’
    Fortune1 day ago
    Costco adds platinum to its growing line of precious metal offerings
    Fortune12 hours ago
    Walmart shopper issues warning on why you should wash your new clothes before you wear them
    NewsNinja6 hours ago
    New study debunks employers’ RTO argument that remote work entrenches inequality
    Fortune2 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile6 hours ago
    Hot, dry weather spurs fast-growing fires around Wyoming
    WyoFile20 days ago
    Chemically converted THC saps revenue from Colorado’s legal marijuana industry, state says
    Matt Whittaker5 days ago
    Nike stock dives after sneaker giant scraps investor day amid CEO shake-up
    Fortune11 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy