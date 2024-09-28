Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Fortune

    This jobseeker made a ‘Desperate’ LinkedIn banner to counter taboo of the ‘Open to work’ flag

    By Eleanor Pringle,

    2 days ago

    Instead of pandering to an illusion that groceries, phone bills and rent will magically pay for themselves, Courtney Summer Myers decided to be upfront about her need to earn a living .

    The British 28-year-old graphic designer was laid off in November —the second time in her six-year career that she had been summoned onto an impromptu Slack call and made redundant .

    After applying for approximately 30 jobs a day in the ten months since, Myers decided last week it was time to throw down the gauntlet.

    The University of Portsmouth alumni created her own LinkedIn banner: bright pink with #DESPERATE emblazoned across it, displayed beneath her profile photo.

    Her idea is based on other banners made available by the professional social networking site, like 'Hiring' and 'Open To Work.'

    However, according to employment experts, the latter banner raises a red flag.

    Recruiters recently told Fortune potential employers will take advantage of panicking individuals and lowball them with salaries, or be concerned that the candidate is applying for a raft of jobs instead of roles they're truly suited for.

    Myers disagrees, saying the banner is just common sense.

    She explained: "LinkedIn is a platform that's made for networking and connecting with people, and we do that because it's going to help us out in some way. So if you're in need, why would you not ask for help?"

    Why be ashamed of looking for work?

    Myers highlights that for the majority of the population, needing to work to earn a living is completely normal—so why be embarrassed about it?

    "If I sit there and pretend that everything is fine, how is anyone going to know that I need a job or some freelance work? How would they know I need help in general, even just a chat? People aren't psychic," she added.

    "Why be ashamed of a situation that you've been forced into?"

    The reaction to Myers's original post has garnered both support and cutting criticism—some suggesting it's time for her to start over.

    But having devoted the best part of a decade investing in a degree and a career in graphic design—as well as having a roster of high-profile campaigns under her belt—Myers questions whether individuals in other industries would be subject to the same advice.

    Myers previously worked for Regent Street toy store Hamleys in London, dreaming up schemes for Mattel and Disney products. She questioned: "Would they say that to a CEO who's been made redundant? Is it just because it's a more creative role that they think it's OK to say that?"

    Desperate doesn't mean delusional

    In Glasgow, Scotland, 22-year-old Hanna McFadyen also has the fluorescent banner displayed on her page.

    McFadyen, an illustrator and designer who came across Myers's post thanks to their common network, left her remote role in April because she wanted to spend more time in-office learning from colleagues.

    Given the commonality between careers of those using the #Desperate banner, it might be easy to assume that the nature of the individuals' roles presents a problem—as opposed to the networks of the trio overlapping.

    Studies have shown this is unlikely to be the case. For example in 2022 student review site Eduopinions analyzed feedback from thousands of students to establish which degrees had the worst job prospects.

    Media studies, European studies, psychology, international relations and civil engineering makes the list—design does not.

    But McFadyen is now applying for 20 jobs a day, as well as spending hours on interview tasks for hiring companies that never respond.

    When she does get feedback her work is complimented —but is told she's been pipped by a candidate with more experience.

    The 2023 graduate doesn't want much from her job hunt as she's aware she's in the early days of a career.

    She told Fortune she's simply after a role in which she can learn from peers, and a salary that will cover her living expenses under her parents' roof, such as the cost of running her car.

    "I wouldn't want to go under what I was earning previously," McFadyen tells Fortune in a phone interview. "We're still confident enough to tell recruiters: 'Listen, we know we're desperate, but we're not going to be played around with because of that label.

    "A lot of companies don't even state the salary on the job applications. I live at home with my parents, but I could very well have a flat and rent to pay. I've got cell bills to cover, so I could be in a situation where I really need to know the salary—the fact that they don't state it leaves you in the dark."

    Going global

    Myers's original post sharing her #Desperate banner has now amassed more than 338,000 likes on LinkedIn, and more than 7,000 comments.

    The global phenomenon has seen Barcelona-based Elena Carballo, for example, use the banner and receive messages of support from people across the U.S., Canada, Taiwan, and India.

    29-year-old Carballo lost her job with an agency a year ago and, per Spanish state benefit rules, has slowly seen her payments reduce month after month. Living with her mother and sister, Carballo is still paying a significant chunk of her family's bills.

    As a UX design specialist, Carballo said she's never been in this situation before, telling Fortune : "When I saw Courtney's post, it was like she read my mind.

    "LinkedIn was created for people to ... find work. But it doesn't make sense that recruiters and headhunters don't talk to you if you put an [#OpenToWork] banner up. It's paradoxical."

    Like Myers, Carballo has been advised by friends to end her search for a fulfilling role and instead apply for jobs in supermarkets and clothes shops.

    The Masters graduate countered: "I studied further because I love this profession—I know that I'm good because I've always had work. I chose this profession when I was young because I'm creative—it's part of me."

    This story was originally featured on Fortune.com

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Coke pulls its latest ‘permanent’ flavor from store shelves after just six months
    Fortune6 days ago
    Fearing Gen Z is keeping them out of tech jobs, older workers are filing age complaints in droves
    Fortune4 days ago
    Woman catches Texas Roadhouse managers allegedly scheming to terminate an injured worker
    NewsNinja25 days ago
    Did Beyoncé file for divorce from Jay-Z over his alleged ties to Diddy?
    Town Talks1 day ago
    A trifling waste of time
    Fortune6 days ago
    Perfectionism is not healthy or sustainable. Here’s what to strive for instead
    Fortune6 days ago
    Free, at-home COVID tests are back. Here’s how to order yours
    Fortune6 days ago
    Say goodbye to the 1-page résumé—most recruiters say that 2 pages is the new normal
    Fortune6 days ago
    The CEO trying to solve the dental care crisis
    Fortune5 days ago
    New study debunks employers’ RTO argument that remote work entrenches inequality
    Fortune18 hours ago
    For the CEO of popular Olly vitamins, the latest supplement launch is personal
    Fortune6 days ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio4 days ago
    AI doesn’t just require tons of electric power. It also guzzles enormous sums of water.
    Fortune7 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza8 days ago
    Jamie Dimon wants to see wellness, nutrition and saving money added to America’s high school curriculum
    Fortune5 days ago
    Most multimillionaire investors are voting for Harris, despite thinking Trump is better for the economy
    Fortune11 hours ago
    ‘Strongly dissatisfied’: Amazon employees plead for reversal of 5-day RTO mandate in anonymous survey
    Fortune6 days ago
    Novo Nordisk CEO takes aim at U.S. healthcare as he defends Ozempic pricing to Bernie Sanders
    Fortune6 days ago
    In Memory of Peter Scolari ('Bosom Buddies'/'Newhart'): 3 Years After His Tragic Death From Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    Mark Cuban says Trump’s proposed 200% tariff on John Deere would be a ‘good way to destroy a legendary American company’
    Fortune6 days ago
    America needs to ‘build, baby, build’ to fix the housing crisis, Moody’s says
    Fortune7 days ago
    Starter homes went from unaffordable to affordable in only 2 states
    Fortune11 hours ago
    Europe’s millionaires are taking their Gen Z kids to bespoke conventions to prepare them for the $90 trillion Great Wealth Transfer
    Fortune23 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy