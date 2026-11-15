Fort Worth is busy hiring for hands-on leaders right now, from hotels and car washes to global logistics and engineering. Here are several management roles where you can step in and run the show.

Employer: Super Star Car Wash

Super Star Car Wash Location: Fort Worth, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00 – $19.00 per hour

Lead daily operations at a busy car wash, running staffing, safety, and guest experience as the Manager-on-Duty. Good fit if you have at least 1 year of supervisor experience and want a clear path into higher-level operations, plus benefits and free unlimited car washes.

Employer: KPMG US

Location: Fort Worth, TX

Type: Part-time

Manage Agile delivery for KPMG’s internal ServiceNow platform, coordinating developers and contractors and leading Scrum ceremonies. Ideal for someone with 5+ years of technical project management who knows Agile/Scrum and enterprise software delivery.

Employer: Bennetts Company

Location: Fort Worth, TX

Type: Full-time

Oversee field technicians who install and maintain video surveillance, access control, and intrusion systems. Great for leaders with field service experience who can manage budgets, handle customer escalations, and keep safety and service quality high.

Employer: Burns & McDonnell

Location: Fort Worth, TX

Type: Full-time

Travel: About 20%

Run multiple substation engineering projects and help grow the T&D business in North Texas. Best for an engineering project manager with 7+ years of design/PM experience who’s comfortable owning project financials, client relationships, and team leadership.

Employer: DHL Supply Chain

Location: Fort Worth, TX (role can be based anywhere in the US)

Type: Full-time

Salary range (national): $104,000 – $198,000

Travel: 25–50%

Lead large, complex logistics start-up projects across North America, from planning through go-live and handoff to operations. A strong match if you have project management experience (PMP preferred), supply chain/operations background, and enjoy coaching other PMs.

Employer: Cargill

Location: Fort Worth, TX

Plan and execute capital engineering projects in food manufacturing, improving equipment, systems, and processes. Suits someone with a related bachelor’s degree and 4+ years of experience, especially if you’ve worked in food plants or with industrial contractors.

Employer: Remington Hospitality

Location: Fort Worth, TX

Type: Full-time

Help run a downtown hotel, with a focus on front office and accounting operations. Good for hospitality leaders who know PMS systems, front desk procedures, and want to guide the front office team while partnering closely with the General Manager.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on what they’ll consider.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.