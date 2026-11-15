Fort Worth has a solid mix of hands-on jobs right now, from industrial maintenance to apartment make-ready and janitorial work. Good options here whether you’re early in your career or already skilled with tools.

Employer: Sam's Club (Walmart)

Location: Fort Worth, TX (Three Wide Dr.)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $35.55 – $39.05/hr + possible premiums

Industrial maintenance role working on forklifts, conveyors, dock equipment, batteries, and building systems. Strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO) plus company-paid education through Live Better U. Requires 2+ years industrial maintenance or related coursework and ability to read blueprints/schematics.

Also listed here: Same Maintenance Technician role on Indeed – duplicate posting, same job.

Employer: Allied Universal / Diversified Maintenance

Location: Fort Worth, TX

Type: Full-time (35 hrs/wk)

Pay: $13/hr, weekly pay

Schedule: Mon–Sun, 6:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

All-purpose cleaning for commercial buildings: floors, restrooms, windows, trash, and light floor care. Steady hours, on-the-job training, and a simple path in if you have HS diploma or 6+ months janitorial experience.

Employer: ResProp Management

Location: Fort Worth, TX (multifamily community)

Type: Full-time

Preps vacant apartments for move-in and keeps common areas (pools, laundry, clubhouse, parking lots) clean and safe. Needs 1+ year general maintenance/repair, basic trade skills (plumbing, electrical, HVAC, painting, etc.), your own hand tools, and ability to lift up to 50 lbs. Offers competitive salary, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), PTO, and discounted rent at ResProp properties.

Employer: SunRidge Management Group Inc

Location: On-site, Fort Worth, TX

Type: Full-time

Typical Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. (plus on-call as needed)

Helps keep an apartment community in top shape: unit make-ready, basic repairs (lights, locks, faucets, appliances, painting), grounds cleanliness, and documentation of work. Physically active role with frequent walking, lifting up to 75 lbs, and ladder work. Offers health, dental, vision, life & disability, 401(k) match, PTO, sick time, holidays, birthday & anniversary leave.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby. Don’t wait too long; maintenance and janitorial roles in Fort Worth tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.