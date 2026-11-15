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🔧 Fort Worth Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings
Fort Worth has a solid mix of hands-on jobs right now, from industrial maintenance to apartment make-ready and janitorial work. Good options here whether you’re early in your career or already skilled with tools.
Maintenance Technician – .com Facility
Employer: Sam's Club (Walmart)
Location: Fort Worth, TX (Three Wide Dr.)
Type: Full-time
Pay: $35.55 – $39.05/hr + possible premiums
Industrial maintenance role working on forklifts, conveyors, dock equipment, batteries, and building systems. Strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO) plus company-paid education through Live Better U. Requires 2+ years industrial maintenance or related coursework and ability to read blueprints/schematics.
Also listed here: Same Maintenance Technician role on Indeed – duplicate posting, same job.
Janitor
Employer: Allied Universal / Diversified Maintenance
Location: Fort Worth, TX
Type: Full-time (35 hrs/wk)
Pay: $13/hr, weekly pay
Schedule: Mon–Sun, 6:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
All-purpose cleaning for commercial buildings: floors, restrooms, windows, trash, and light floor care. Steady hours, on-the-job training, and a simple path in if you have HS diploma or 6+ months janitorial experience.
Make Ready Technician – Fort Worth
Employer: ResProp Management
Location: Fort Worth, TX (multifamily community)
Type: Full-time
Preps vacant apartments for move-in and keeps common areas (pools, laundry, clubhouse, parking lots) clean and safe. Needs 1+ year general maintenance/repair, basic trade skills (plumbing, electrical, HVAC, painting, etc.), your own hand tools, and ability to lift up to 50 lbs. Offers competitive salary, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), PTO, and discounted rent at ResProp properties.
Assistant Maintenance / Make Ready Technician – Multifamily
Employer: SunRidge Management Group Inc
Location: On-site, Fort Worth, TX
Type: Full-time
Typical Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. (plus on-call as needed)
Helps keep an apartment community in top shape: unit make-ready, basic repairs (lights, locks, faucets, appliances, painting), grounds cleanliness, and documentation of work. Physically active role with frequent walking, lifting up to 75 lbs, and ladder work. Offers health, dental, vision, life & disability, 401(k) match, PTO, sick time, holidays, birthday & anniversary leave.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby. Don’t wait too long; maintenance and janitorial roles in Fort Worth tend to fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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