Fort Worth retail is busy right now—stores and groceries are hiring people who like helping customers and keeping shelves full. Good mix of entry-level and lead roles, with both part-time and full-time options.

Employer: Under Armour

Under Armour Location: Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth, TX Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.75 – $18.83/hour

Lead the stockroom, keep product flowing to the floor, and step in as a sales keyholder when needed. Comes with employee discount, bonus eligibility, PTO, and health/retirement benefits where applicable.

Employer: Family Dollar

Location: 4840 South Freeway, Fort Worth, TX 76115

Type: Part-time

Help customers, run the register, stock shelves, and keep the store clean. Good fit if you like a busy environment and want retail experience plus benefits options like EAP, retirement plans, and educational assistance.

Employer: Albertsons Companies

Location: Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth, TX Type: Full-time

Support the Grocery Manager with daily operations, merchandising, inventory, and team training. Weekly pay, associate discounts, health benefits, and paid time off for eligible employees.

Employer: Tom Thumb Supermarket (Albertsons Companies)

Location: Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth, TX Type: Full-time

Run the whole grocery department—hiring, scheduling, merchandising, and shrink control. Hands-on leadership role with weekly pay, store discounts, health benefits, and PTO for eligible team members.

Employer: Connectivity Source

Location: Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth, TX Type: Full-time

Estimated all-in pay: $19–$23/hour with bonuses & spiffs

Use your Spanish and English to help customers with wireless plans and phones, and earn more with sales. Offers a $400 new-hire bonus, bonuses, automatic raises, health benefits, PTO, 401k, and discounted phone service.

Employer: The Children’s Place

Location: Fort Worth, TX (Tanger outlet)

Fort Worth, TX (Tanger outlet) Type: Part-time

Step into a leader-on-duty role: help open/close the store, coach associates, and handle cash-wrap operations. Great for someone with 1–3 years of retail experience who wants leadership experience without a full-time schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each company often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.