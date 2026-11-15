Fort Worth’s food scene is busy and hiring. Lots of spots are looking for friendly people who like fast-paced, people-focused work.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Panda Restaurant Group Location: Fort Worth, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Create a warm, welcoming vibe for guests, work front counter, drive-thru, or kitchen, and keep the restaurant clean. Offers flexible schedules, free meals, health benefits for full-time, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and paid training with growth into management.

Employer: Crescent Hotels & Resorts

Location: Fort Worth, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Greet guests with a friendly “good morning,” set up and break down a European-style breakfast, and keep the area clean and stocked. Good fit if you like early shifts, guest interaction, and a hotel environment.

Employer: Gulf Coast Hotel Management, Inc. (ECHO Suites Extended Stay)

Location: Fort Worth – Alliance area, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Be the face of a new extended-stay hotel brand—check guests in and out, handle reservations, and solve guest issues. Role comes with health, vision, dental, 401(k) with match, PTO, paid holidays, hotel discounts, and referral bonuses.

Employer: Sandy's Delicious Bible-Based Kitchen, LLC

Location: Fort Worth, TX

Type: Part-time or Full-time (on-site)

Part-time or Full-time (on-site) Salary: Not listed

Prepare and bake Veggie-Good Muffins and other items in a small, mission-driven kitchen focused on wholesome food. Great if you enjoy baking, care about health-focused cooking, and want a purpose-driven workplace.

Employer: ACH Child and Family Services

Location: Fort Worth, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help plan, cook, and deliver 210–300 meals per day for youth in residential programs, while following nutrition guidelines and food safety rules. Good for someone with at least 1 year of food prep experience, a driver’s license, and food safety certification (or willing to get it).

Employer: Nothing Bundt Cakes (franchise location)

Location: Fort Worth, TX

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Frost cakes using a set recipe and style, keep displays stocked, and maintain a clean workstation. Offers free uniforms, training, flexible schedule, and free snacks, ideal if you like detailed, hands-on baking work.

Employer: Chill Coffee and Wine Bar

Location: Fort Worth, TX

Type: Full-time or Part-time (in person)

Full-time or Part-time (in person) Salary: Not listed

Make coffee and specialty drinks, run the POS, and keep the café tidy while chatting with guests. Good for someone who enjoys a social, upbeat setting and wants to build barista and customer service skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers train and have room to grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.