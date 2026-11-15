Fort Worth’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, from big hospital systems to small mental health clinics. Here are several solid openings, from entry-level patient care to advanced practice and physician roles.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

HCS 24/7 Travel Location: Fort Worth, TX

Salary: About $2,715 per week (36 hrs, 12‑hr day shifts)

(36 hrs, 12‑hr day shifts) Type: Full-time travel , 13-week contract starting 11/30/2026

Full-time , 13-week contract starting Strong travel package with stipends for lodging/meals (if you qualify), day‑1 medical, dental, vision, 401(k), daily or weekly pay, CEUs, and 24/7 clinical support. Ideal if you have at least 1 year Cath Lab experience and want high pay plus benefits.

Employer: Neighbors Counseling Services

Location: Fort Worth, TX 76148 (in person)

(in person) Salary: $17.50 – $20.75 per hour

Type: Other (onsite, non-clinical support)

Other (onsite, non-clinical support) Mix of billing, insurance, and client support in an outpatient mental health practice. Good fit if you know CPT/ICD‑10 codes, EHRs, and like helping clients navigate money questions with empathy. Includes 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, FSA, life insurance.

Employer: Neighbors Counseling Services

Location: Fort Worth, TX 76148 (hybrid remote)

(hybrid remote) Salary: $16.50 – $21.75 per hour

Type: Other, hybrid

Other, hybrid Supports patient care, EHR documentation, and payment posting in a mental health setting. Great if you have patient care experience and want a mix of clinical support and therapeutic financial coaching. Includes 401(k) with match and HSA.

Employer: Texas Health Resources – Texas Health Physicians Group

Location: Southwest Fort Worth, TX

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Full-time Inpatient hospitalist NP role doing H&Ps, rounding, and follow-ups, 7a–7p, 7 days on / 7 days off. Requires Texas Acute Care NP license, ACLS, and 2+ years ICU/CVICU NP or RN experience. Good for NPs who like fast-paced acute care and block scheduling.

Employer: Texas Health Resources – Texas Health Physicians Group

Location: Fort Worth, TX

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday

Full-time, Monday–Friday Outpatient family practice NP in a modern clinic using EPIC. You’ll manage acute and chronic conditions and focus on education and prevention. Requires 2–3 years family practice NP experience, TX license, and offers a comprehensive benefits package including CME, malpractice, and 401(k).

Employer: OneOncology / The Center for Cancer & Blood Disorders

Location: Fort Worth, TX

Salary: Top-tier compensation (exact amount varies)

Top-tier compensation (exact amount varies) Type: Full-time, private practice (outpatient/inpatient)

Full-time, private practice (outpatient/inpatient) BE/BC Heme/Onc role treating both hematology and medical oncology patients, open to 2027 fellowship grads with a Fall 2027 start. Offers no-cap earning potential, CME reimbursement, full benefits, retirement, malpractice coverage, PTO, and partnership track, plus access to clinical trials and research.

Employer: Cook Children’s Health Care System

Location: Fort Worth, TX – Clearfork Primary Care

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, first shift, 40 hrs/week

Full-time, first shift, 40 hrs/week BC/BE Pediatrician role in a well-known pediatric system, starting early 2027. Offers monthly CME funds, 6 weeks paid parental leave, comprehensive benefits, retirement plans, short-term disability, and relocation support. Must hold or obtain an unrestricted Texas license and live in Texas.

Employer: Suveto / VO Vets

Location: Fort Worth, TX

Salary: Generous salary + production (no negative accrual)

Generous salary + production (no negative accrual) Type: Full-time

Full-time Small-animal veterinarian role with mentorship for new grads and growth for experienced DVMs. Offers flexible scheduling, PTO, equity via VSOP, 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, paid parental leave, and more in a modern, client-friendly clinic.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Location: Fort Worth, TX

Salary: $1,613 – $1,793 per week

Type: Full-time travel , 13-week contract, 12‑hr night shifts

Full-time , 13-week contract, 12‑hr shifts Hospital-based RRT contract with potential extensions. Requires RRT credentials, 1–2 years acute care, and BLS/ACLS/PALS. Includes day‑1 medical, dental, vision, 401(k), CEUs, referral bonuses, and 24/7 support.

Employer: Texas Health Resources – Texas Health Physicians Group

Location: 1300 West Terrell, Fort Worth, TX 76104

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. OB/GYN ultrasound role in a busy women’s clinic. Requires ARDMS, BCLS, and 2+ years’ experience (OB/GYN strongly preferred). You’ll perform gyn and OB scans, document results, and support providers. Offers 401(k), PTO, medical, dental, parental leave, tuition and loan support, and more.

Employer: Aura Health

Location: Fort Worth, TX

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Full-time General ultrasound tech role doing diagnostic exams and working closely with physicians. ARDMS and prior clinical experience are preferred, and the focus is on quality imaging and a supportive patient experience.

Employer: Apex Home Health, Hospice & Home Care

Location: Fort Worth, TX

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Full-time Advanced imaging role covering MRI, CT, diagnostic and fluoroscopic X‑ray, plus some interventional support and venipuncture. Good fit if you’re comfortable across modalities and like working closely with radiologists and nurses, including sedation cases.

Employer: Medical City Healthcare – Medical City Surgical Hospital Alliance

Location: Fort Worth, TX

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Full-time Entry-level PCT role supporting RNs with vitals, mobility, personal care, and room readiness. No prior experience required; BLS within 30 days of hire. Offers a big-system package: medical, dental, vision, PTO, family leave, 401(k) with match, tuition and loan assistance, and more.

Employer: Medical City Healthcare – Medical City Surgical Hospital Alliance

Location: Fort Worth, TX

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: PRN / as needed

PRN / as needed Same core PCT duties as the full-time role, but with PRN flexibility—good if you need variable hours or a side gig. BLS required within 30 days; benefits eligibility may differ by schedule.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Fort Worth healthcare roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.