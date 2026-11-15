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🐱 Friendly Fort Worth Cats Ready to Join Your Family
Fort Worth has some very sweet cats waiting for a safe, loving home. Here are a few adoptable kitties at Fort Worth Animal Care & Control Center who would love to meet you.
Medusa
- Breed: Siamese
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate (mostly)
- Shelter: Fort Worth Animal Care & Control Center
- Phone: (817) 392-1234
Medusa is a beautiful adult Siamese with striking brown-chocolate coloring. If you love talkative, elegant cats, she could be the perfect match for your home.
👉 Meet Medusa and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tiger
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Fawn (mostly)
- Shelter: Fort Worth Animal Care & Control Center
- Phone: (817) 392-1234
Tiger is a handsome tan Domestic Shorthair adult male. If you’re looking for a calm, grown-up cat to share your couch, Tiger might be your guy.
👉 Meet Tiger and apply to adopt on adoptapet
CHIP
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly white
- Shelter: Fort Worth Animal Care & Control Center
- Phone: (817) 392-1234
CHIP is a white baby kitten with lots of life ahead of him. If you’re ready for kitten energy and playtime, CHIP could be a fun new family member.
👉 Meet CHIP and apply to adopt on adoptapet
SALSA
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly white
- Shelter: Fort Worth Animal Care & Control Center
- Phone: (817) 392-1234
SALSA is a fluffy white kitten with a medium-length coat. She’s young, curious, and ready to grow up in a loving home.
👉 Meet SALSA and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Fort Worth, TX area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider visiting Fort Worth Animal Care & Control Center or calling (817) 392-1234 to ask about these kitties.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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