Fort Worth has some very sweet cats waiting for a safe, loving home. Here are a few adoptable kitties at Fort Worth Animal Care & Control Center who would love to meet you.

Breed: Siamese

Siamese Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate (mostly)

Brown/Chocolate (mostly) Shelter: Fort Worth Animal Care & Control Center

Phone: (817) 392-1234

Medusa is a beautiful adult Siamese with striking brown-chocolate coloring. If you love talkative, elegant cats, she could be the perfect match for your home.

👉 Meet Medusa and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Fawn (mostly)

Tan/Fawn (mostly) Shelter: Fort Worth Animal Care & Control Center

Phone: (817) 392-1234

Tiger is a handsome tan Domestic Shorthair adult male. If you’re looking for a calm, grown-up cat to share your couch, Tiger might be your guy.

👉 Meet Tiger and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Shelter: Fort Worth Animal Care & Control Center

Phone: (817) 392-1234

CHIP is a white baby kitten with lots of life ahead of him. If you’re ready for kitten energy and playtime, CHIP could be a fun new family member.

👉 Meet CHIP and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Shelter: Fort Worth Animal Care & Control Center

Phone: (817) 392-1234

SALSA is a fluffy white kitten with a medium-length coat. She’s young, curious, and ready to grow up in a loving home.

👉 Meet SALSA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Fort Worth, TX area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider visiting Fort Worth Animal Care & Control Center or calling (817) 392-1234 to ask about these kitties.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.