There are some nice free items popping up around Fort Worth right now, from sports gear to plants. Here’s a quick roundup so you can see what’s nearby.

Item: Penn Court 1 tennis balls, 4 full cans

Condition: Not stated (described as ideal for practice and matches)

Location: Saginaw Springs, Fort Worth, TX

Category: Sports & outdoors (Nextdoor)

Set of 4 cans of Penn Court 1 tennis balls, good for practice or casual matches. Great if you play often and go through balls quickly.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Cosco “Zuri” high chair

Condition: Missing tray

Location: Haltom Rd/Beach @ 121, Fort Worth, TX

Category: Baby & kids (Nextdoor)

High chair frame that could work as a spare seat or for someone who already has a compatible tray. Listing notes it is missing the tray.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Items:

3 small pots of Yellow Dragon Fruit

2 pots of Mother of Thousands

2 large Aloe plants

Location: Summerfields North, Fort Worth, TX

Category: Garden (Nextdoor)

Nice mix of succulents and tropical-style plants. Aloe is great for sunburns and easy care, and Yellow Dragon Fruit and Mother of Thousands are fun for plant lovers who like to propagate.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Adjustable portable basketball hoop

Condition: Needs new backboard

Location: Turtle Creek, Fort Worth, TX

Category: Sports & outdoors (Nextdoor)

Contact (from listing): 817-845-7318

Adjustable-height hoop that you can roll around a driveway or yard. The post and base are available, but it needs a replacement backboard.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Fort Worth tend to go quickly, so if something here looks useful, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.