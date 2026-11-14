Fort Worth has some solid options right now if you like helping people and building community. Here are a few local roles worth a look.

Employer: MHMR of Tarrant County

MHMR of Tarrant County Location: Fort Worth, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a team that supports youth and young adults as they move into adulthood, focusing on housing, education, jobs, and life skills. You’ll mentor staff, ensure services meet DFPS standards, and use a trauma‑informed, youth‑driven approach.

Employer: New breast imaging center (name not listed)

New breast imaging center (name not listed) Location: Fort Worth, TX

Type: Part-time / Other

Salary: $20–$25 per hour

Help launch a new women’s health and breast imaging center by visiting local clinics and doctors’ offices with info packets. Great fit for a healthcare or public health student with weekday availability and reliable transportation.

Employer: Trinzic (KBR Mission Technology Solutions)

Location: Fort Worth, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide short‑term, non‑medical counseling to active‑duty service members and their families, focusing on stress, relationships, deployment, and resilience. Requires a master’s or doctoral degree in a behavioral health field and independent clinical licensure (LCSW, LPC, LMFT, psychologist, etc.).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—similar roles often pop up with the same employers.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.