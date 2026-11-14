Fort Worth has steady demand for security and safety pros right now, from warehouse protection to high-clearance defense sites. If you’ve got experience in security or want to grow into it, these roles offer solid hours and room to move up.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Fort Worth, TX

Type: Part-time (Enhanced / Flex)

Pay: $18.00/hour

Flexible night shift role at a food and beverage facility, with a steady “anchor” schedule plus the option to pick up extra shifts for more hours. Good fit if you have 6+ months of security experience, are comfortable with computers/reporting, and want a path toward full-time with benefits and paid training.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Fort Worth, TX

Type: Part-time (Enhanced / Flex)

Pay: $27.32/hour

High-responsibility, armed flex role at an aerospace and defense site, with fixed shifts plus the chance to claim more through their app. You’ll need a DoD Secret Clearance, Texas Level III Armed Certification, and strong security/law enforcement/military background, and you’ll handle armed patrols, access control, and incident response.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Fort Worth, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: $27.32/hour

Full-time, armed perimeter patrol driver post at an aerospace and defense location, with early-morning shifts and steady weekly hours. Best for someone with 2+ years security experience, DoD Secret Clearance, Texas Level III Armed Certification, and a valid driver’s license, who wants stable pay plus benefits and extra-shift options.

Employer: Michaels (Distribution Center – Alliance)

(Distribution Center – Alliance) Location: Fort Worth, TX, US

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Pay: Not listed

Warehouse-based role focused on protecting company assets and team safety—you’ll manage gate traffic, badges/keys, CCTV, alarms, and incident reports, plus support safety programs and after-hours delivery calls. Great if you’re detail-oriented, comfortable with Microsoft Office, and have 1+ year of related experience in security or asset protection.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—public safety roles in Fort Worth tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.