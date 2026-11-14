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🚔 Fort Worth public safety jobs with multiple flexible roles
Fort Worth has steady demand for security and safety pros right now, from warehouse protection to high-clearance defense sites. If you’ve got experience in security or want to grow into it, these roles offer solid hours and room to move up.
Security Flex Officer – Reporting (Part-Time)
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Type: Part-time (Enhanced / Flex)
- Pay: $18.00/hour
Flexible night shift role at a food and beverage facility, with a steady “anchor” schedule plus the option to pick up extra shifts for more hours. Good fit if you have 6+ months of security experience, are comfortable with computers/reporting, and want a path toward full-time with benefits and paid training.
Armed Security Flex Officer – Clearance Required (Part-Time)
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Type: Part-time (Enhanced / Flex)
- Pay: $27.32/hour
High-responsibility, armed flex role at an aerospace and defense site, with fixed shifts plus the chance to claim more through their app. You’ll need a DoD Secret Clearance, Texas Level III Armed Certification, and strong security/law enforcement/military background, and you’ll handle armed patrols, access control, and incident response.
Armed Security Officer – Clearance Required (Full-Time)
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $27.32/hour
Full-time, armed perimeter patrol driver post at an aerospace and defense location, with early-morning shifts and steady weekly hours. Best for someone with 2+ years security experience, DoD Secret Clearance, Texas Level III Armed Certification, and a valid driver’s license, who wants stable pay plus benefits and extra-shift options.
Asset Protection Associate – 2nd Shift
- Employer: Michaels (Distribution Center – Alliance)
- Location: Fort Worth, TX, US
- Type: Full-time, 2nd shift
- Pay: Not listed
Warehouse-based role focused on protecting company assets and team safety—you’ll manage gate traffic, badges/keys, CCTV, alarms, and incident reports, plus support safety programs and after-hours delivery calls. Great if you’re detail-oriented, comfortable with Microsoft Office, and have 1+ year of related experience in security or asset protection.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—public safety roles in Fort Worth tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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