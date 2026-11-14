Fort Worth is buzzing with sales and marketing roles right now, from field sales to high-end financial and medical positions. If you like talking to people and closing deals, there’s a good mix of options here.

Employer: Würth USA

Würth USA Location: Fort Worth, TX (field-based)

(field-based) Type: Full-time

Compensation: Total target $65,000–$75,000 (base ~$42,000–$50,000 + bonuses), company vehicle + gas card

Hands-on outside sales role managing about 185 active accounts in auto shops, dealerships, and repair facilities. You’ll sell products, grow the territory, and handle on-site inventory while getting extensive training, strong benefits, and clear growth paths.

Employer: Joblet-AI

Location: Fort Worth / DFW, TX (must live in TX)

(must live in TX) Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000–$115,000 base with bonuses ($140,000–$180,000+ OTE)

Senior B2B sales role selling into banks, credit unions, and commercial lenders across Texas. Ideal if you have 4+ years selling to financial institutions, know the DFW finance scene, and want uncapped commissions, travel/vehicle allowances, and full benefits.

Employer: Marketing Gurus TPA

Location: Fort Worth, TX (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time

Pay: Base pay + uncapped commission, weekly pay (exact base not listed)

Face-to-face sales at events, retail spots, and promo locations—great if you like being on your feet and talking to people. Comes with structured training, ongoing coaching, bonuses, and room to move into leadership; no prior sales experience required.

Employer: Inspire Medical Systems

Location: Fort Worth, TX

Type: Full-time (field-based in healthcare settings)

Full-time (field-based in healthcare settings) Salary: $105,000 USD

Education-focused role driving referrals for an FDA-approved sleep apnea device by training and supporting doctors (PCPs, cardiology, internal medicine, etc.). Best fit if you have a bachelor’s + 2+ years in pharma/medical/healthcare sales, and want strong benefits, 401(k) match, equity opportunities, and flexible time off.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and each interview sharpens your pitch.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.