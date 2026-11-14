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Fort Worth
📅 Groundbreaking for new MLK Jr. Community Center Nov. 16
2 days ago
📅 Free groundbreaking for new MLK Jr. Community Center
Fort Worth Park & Recreation and Councilwoman Peoples are hosting a community groundbreaking for the new Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center.
- Date: Monday, Nov. 16, 2026
- Time: Ceremony at 10 a.m.
- Location: Site of the new MLK Jr. Community Center, 1500 Liberty Street, Fort Worth, TX 76105
- Cost: Free
Neighbors are invited to come out and celebrate the start of construction on this new community space.
More Info: Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center Groundbrea...
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