📅 Free groundbreaking for new MLK Jr. Community Center

Fort Worth Park & Recreation and Councilwoman Peoples are hosting a community groundbreaking for the new Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center.

Date: Monday, Nov. 16, 2026

Monday, Time: Ceremony at 10 a.m.

Ceremony at Location: Site of the new MLK Jr. Community Center, 1500 Liberty Street, Fort Worth, TX 76105

Site of the new MLK Jr. Community Center, Cost: Free

Neighbors are invited to come out and celebrate the start of construction on this new community space.