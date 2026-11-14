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🚌 Fort Worth transportation jobs with multiple driving roles
Fort Worth is busy and growing, which means lots of movement, deliveries, and valet work around town. If you like being on the road or helping people get where they’re going, these local transportation jobs are worth a look.
Truck Driver - CDL Class A - Penske Logistics
- Employer: Penske Logistics
- Location: Fort Worth, TX (Park Vista Blvd)
- Type: Full-time, CDL Class A
- Pay: Average $86,970/year + up to $10,400/year in performance incentives
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, home daily, evenings (8:45 PM dispatch), ~50–60 hrs/week
This is a solid, high-earning driving job with weekends off, late-model trucks, and a full benefits package starting day one (health, retirement, paid vacation/holidays). You’ll run multi-stop routes to auto dealerships and be home every day.
Valet Supervisor - Fairfield Inn Fort Worth
- Employer: Metropolis Technologies / SP+
- Location: Fairfield Inn, Fort Worth, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $15–$18/hour + tips
This role mixes driving with leadership—help run day-to-day parking operations, support the team, and keep guests happy. Good fit if you like customer service, know your way around town, and want a step up from standard valet work.
Valet Driver - Plaza Medical City Ft Worth
- Employer: Metropolis Technologies / SP+
- Location: 900 8th Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $12–$14/hour + tips
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, 7:30 AM–4:30 PM
Day-shift valet at a medical center—steady weekday hours, lots of face time with patients and visitors, and tip potential on top of hourly pay. Great if you like staying active on your feet and giving people a smooth arrival and exit.
Overnight Valet Driver - Fairfield Inn Fort Worth
- Employer: Metropolis Technologies / SP+
- Location: Fairfield Inn, Fort Worth, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $15/hour + tips
- Schedule: 11 PM–7 AM, overnight
Perfect for night owls who want quieter roads and steady hours. You’ll direct cars, patrol the garage, help guests, and keep the lot clean and safe while earning hourly pay plus tips.
Delivery Driver (Non-CDL, 21+)
- Employer: LCDC LOGISTICS, LLC
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Type: Full-time, non-CDL
- Pay: $22.25–$22.50/hour (30–40 hrs/week)
This is an Amazon-style package delivery role with paid training, health, dental, vision, 401(k), and PTO after 30 days for full-time. You’ll work up to 4 days a week on 10-hour routes, be active all day, and must be 21+ with a valid TX driver’s license.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while it’s fresh. A quick application today could be your next steady paycheck.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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