Fort Worth’s logistics scene is busy right now, from warehouse floors to high‑level operations and defense supply chain roles. If you’re anywhere in the supply chain world, there’s likely something here for you.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Fort Worth, TX (aeronautics facility, special‑access site)

(aeronautics facility, special‑access site) Type: Full-time

Salary: $59,900 – $111,300/year

Work on complex subcontracts that support major aviation programs. You’ll develop bid packages, negotiate with suppliers, and manage contracts end‑to‑end on the Technical Refresh 3 (TR3) team. Bachelor’s degree and strong communication skills required; US citizenship and ability to obtain a Secret Clearance needed.

Employer: Patterson Companies

Location: Fort Worth, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $16.97 – $22.10/hour

Entry‑level warehouse role in a climate‑controlled distribution center, Monday–Friday. You’ll pick, check, and pack orders with a relaxed dress code and clear productivity goals. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, parental leave, and growth opportunities inside the company.

Employer: DSV – Global Transport and Logistics

Location: Fort Worth, TX (Burleson area)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000 – $110,000/year

Lead day‑to‑day transportation and logistics operations for a global player. You’ll manage performance, improve processes, work with carriers and internal teams, and drive cost and efficiency gains. 5+ years in transportation/logistics management and strong leadership and analytics skills are key.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the company has similar roles posted nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.