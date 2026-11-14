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Fort Worth
🏭 Fort Worth manufacturing jobs with multiple $70K+ openings
12 days ago
Fort Worth’s manufacturing scene is buzzing right now, especially around aerospace and food production. If you like building, fixing, or leading on the shop floor, there’s a lot to pick from.
Electronics Technician II
- Employer: Tharp Consulting
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work hands-on with production test systems, calibrate and repair electronics down to the component level, and partner with Quality to solve issues. Great fit if you’re strong at troubleshooting, reading schematics, and like being the go-to tech on the line.
Manufacturing Support Team Member Sr - E3
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $72,500 – $134,600/year
Support aerospace production in a team-based environment, from planning and quality to materials and process improvement. Ideal if you have aerospace manufacturing experience, can read engineering drawings, and enjoy solving production problems across departments.
Multifunctional Manufacturing Supervisor - L3
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $72,500 – $134,600/year
Lead multiple manufacturing areas (machining, assembly, etc.), manage a represented workforce, and drive cost, schedule, and quality—plus 3‑day weekends with a 4x10-style schedule. Great for someone with aircraft or aerospace production experience who’s ready to supervise people and metrics.
Multifunctional Manufacturing Supervisor - L3 (Assembly Focus)
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $72,500 – $134,600/year
Supervise JSF production assembly, assign daily tasks, and push continuous improvement on the F‑35 line. Good match if you know production methods, can work any shift, and want to lead mechanics on high‑visibility aircraft work.
Tool Maker A
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $34.91 – $56.89/hour
Build and repair jigs, fixtures, dies, and master tooling using machine tools, geometry, and trig. Perfect if you’re experienced with precision machining, laser/optical trackers, and reading complex tool design drawings.
Production Spray Painter
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $34.34 – $54.27/hour
Prep aircraft surfaces, mask, prime, and spray finish coatings to tight specs, often at heights and in PPE. Great for experienced industrial/aircraft painters who can read blueprints and run spray equipment on complex shapes.
Meat Pump Operator – Cook (2nd Shift)
- Employer: Cargill
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Shift: 2nd (3:15 PM – 11:45 PM)
- Pay: $23.70/hour
Run and maintain meat processing equipment, track production, and operate forklifts/pallet jacks in a cold-to-warm plant. Solid hourly pay plus medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, paid vacation/holidays, and tuition reimbursement.
PLC Technician (Fri–Mon)
- Employer: Refresco
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work long-weekend shifts troubleshooting Allen-Bradley PLCs, VFDs, and automation in a beverage plant. Good for someone with 3+ years industrial maintenance, RSLogix skills, and comfort working in hot/cold, fast-paced production.
Automotive Technician
- Employer: DriveTime
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (competitive pay noted)
Inspect and repair multiple makes and models in a reconditioning center—no retail customers, just fixing cars. Offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k), tuition reimbursement, no Sundays and generally no weekends, plus clear growth paths.
Production Manager – In‑House Printing & Production
- Employer: Go Team Sports
- Location: Keller, TX (Fort Worth area)
- Type: Full-time, on-site
- Pay: $18 – $23/hour (steps up to $23/hr after 45 days)
Run a small shop’s print room and heat press operation for custom sports gear, from large-format printers to flag cutting and shipping backup. Monday–Friday, 9–5, with PTO, sick days, and lots of hands-on training; CorelDRAW and print experience are a plus.
Manufacturing Engineer Sr - E3 (3rd Shift)
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Type: Full-time, 3rd shift
- Salary: $85,300 – $158,300/year
Support the F‑35 line overnight by fixing production constraints, cutting scrap/rework, and updating manufacturing plans. Best for CATIA/3D-savvy engineers with aerospace or similar experience who can get a Secret clearance.
Enterprise Fabrication Industrial Engineer Staff - Level 4
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Fort Worth, TX (with some travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $104,900 – $194,700/year
Lead industrial engineering across multiple fabrication sites (machining, composites, coatings, etc.), using Lean and Theory of Constraints to improve flow and capacity. Great for senior IEs with SAP, data/metrics skills, and aerospace/auto background.
Manufacturing Engineering Manager - L5
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $129,000 – $239,600/year
Manage the F‑35 Production Engineering team focused on corrective action, compliance, and continuous improvement. Ideal for someone with 5+ years in manufacturing engineering/operations, project leadership, and strong RCCA skills.
Assembler Aircraft Structures
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $31.68 – $53.33/hour
Assemble and install aircraft structures and systems using blueprints, precision tools, and aircraft fasteners, often at heights and in tight spaces. Good entry-to-mid role if you understand manufacturing processes and can read engineering drawings; military or commercial aircraft experience is a plus.
Program Quality Engineer Principal - E6
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $158,700 – $294,700/year
Be the technical quality lead for the F‑35 production system—set quality strategy, coach engineers, and drive risk reduction across hardware, software, and suppliers. A fit for very senior engineers with 12+ years’ experience, deep quality science, and F‑35 background.
Manufacturing Engineer - E2 (F‑16)
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $70,500 – $130,900/year
Improve F‑16 sub-assembly builds, optimize CNC machining, and resolve nonconformances through root cause and corrective action. Great for early-career engineers with F‑16 or similar manufacturing experience and strong blueprint-reading skills.
If one of these looks close, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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