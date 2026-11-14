Fort Worth’s manufacturing scene is buzzing right now, especially around aerospace and food production. If you like building, fixing, or leading on the shop floor, there’s a lot to pick from.

Employer: Tharp Consulting

Tharp Consulting Location: Fort Worth, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work hands-on with production test systems, calibrate and repair electronics down to the component level, and partner with Quality to solve issues. Great fit if you’re strong at troubleshooting, reading schematics, and like being the go-to tech on the line.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Location: Fort Worth, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $72,500 – $134,600/year

Support aerospace production in a team-based environment, from planning and quality to materials and process improvement. Ideal if you have aerospace manufacturing experience, can read engineering drawings, and enjoy solving production problems across departments.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Location: Fort Worth, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $72,500 – $134,600/year

Lead multiple manufacturing areas (machining, assembly, etc.), manage a represented workforce, and drive cost, schedule, and quality—plus 3‑day weekends with a 4x10-style schedule. Great for someone with aircraft or aerospace production experience who’s ready to supervise people and metrics.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Location: Fort Worth, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $72,500 – $134,600/year

Supervise JSF production assembly, assign daily tasks, and push continuous improvement on the F‑35 line. Good match if you know production methods, can work any shift, and want to lead mechanics on high‑visibility aircraft work.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Location: Fort Worth, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $34.91 – $56.89/hour

Build and repair jigs, fixtures, dies, and master tooling using machine tools, geometry, and trig. Perfect if you’re experienced with precision machining, laser/optical trackers, and reading complex tool design drawings.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Location: Fort Worth, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $34.34 – $54.27/hour

Prep aircraft surfaces, mask, prime, and spray finish coatings to tight specs, often at heights and in PPE. Great for experienced industrial/aircraft painters who can read blueprints and run spray equipment on complex shapes.

Employer: Cargill

Location: Fort Worth, TX

Type: Full-time

Shift: 2nd (3:15 PM – 11:45 PM)

Pay: $23.70/hour

Run and maintain meat processing equipment, track production, and operate forklifts/pallet jacks in a cold-to-warm plant. Solid hourly pay plus medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, paid vacation/holidays, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Refresco

Location: Fort Worth, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work long-weekend shifts troubleshooting Allen-Bradley PLCs, VFDs, and automation in a beverage plant. Good for someone with 3+ years industrial maintenance, RSLogix skills, and comfort working in hot/cold, fast-paced production.

Employer: DriveTime

Location: Fort Worth, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive pay noted)

Inspect and repair multiple makes and models in a reconditioning center—no retail customers, just fixing cars. Offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k), tuition reimbursement, no Sundays and generally no weekends, plus clear growth paths.

Employer: Go Team Sports

Location: Keller, TX (Fort Worth area)

Type: Full-time, on-site

Pay: $18 – $23/hour (steps up to $23/hr after 45 days)

Run a small shop’s print room and heat press operation for custom sports gear, from large-format printers to flag cutting and shipping backup. Monday–Friday, 9–5, with PTO, sick days, and lots of hands-on training; CorelDRAW and print experience are a plus.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Location: Fort Worth, TX

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift

Salary: $85,300 – $158,300/year

Support the F‑35 line overnight by fixing production constraints, cutting scrap/rework, and updating manufacturing plans. Best for CATIA/3D-savvy engineers with aerospace or similar experience who can get a Secret clearance.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Location: Fort Worth, TX (with some travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $104,900 – $194,700/year

Lead industrial engineering across multiple fabrication sites (machining, composites, coatings, etc.), using Lean and Theory of Constraints to improve flow and capacity. Great for senior IEs with SAP, data/metrics skills, and aerospace/auto background.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Location: Fort Worth, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $129,000 – $239,600/year

Manage the F‑35 Production Engineering team focused on corrective action, compliance, and continuous improvement. Ideal for someone with 5+ years in manufacturing engineering/operations, project leadership, and strong RCCA skills.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Location: Fort Worth, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: $31.68 – $53.33/hour

Assemble and install aircraft structures and systems using blueprints, precision tools, and aircraft fasteners, often at heights and in tight spaces. Good entry-to-mid role if you understand manufacturing processes and can read engineering drawings; military or commercial aircraft experience is a plus.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Location: Fort Worth, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $158,700 – $294,700/year

Be the technical quality lead for the F‑35 production system—set quality strategy, coach engineers, and drive risk reduction across hardware, software, and suppliers. A fit for very senior engineers with 12+ years’ experience, deep quality science, and F‑35 background.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Location: Fort Worth, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,500 – $130,900/year

Improve F‑16 sub-assembly builds, optimize CNC machining, and resolve nonconformances through root cause and corrective action. Great for early-career engineers with F‑16 or similar manufacturing experience and strong blueprint-reading skills.

If one of these looks close, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.