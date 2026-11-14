Fort Worth’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options for bedside nurses, travelers, and allied health pros. Here are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Medical City Healthcare (Medical City Alliance)

Medical City Healthcare (Medical City Alliance) Location: Fort Worth, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

ICU RN role with strong staffing support, modern monitoring tech, and ongoing clinical education. Big plus if you want growth, tuition help, and a full benefits/retirement package in a 99+ bed hospital with 30+ specialties.

Employer: Thrive Staffing

Thrive Staffing Location: Fort Worth, TX

Type: Travel (36 hrs/week, nights)

Salary: $1,656 per week

13-week RRT travel contract with 12-hour night shifts and no call. Good fit if you have 1+ year of experience and want flexible schedules across different departments.

Employer: Thrive Staffing

Thrive Staffing Location: Fort Worth, TX

Type: Travel (36 hrs/week, days)

Salary: $1,786 per week

Day-shift CVOR Certified Surgical Technologist contract (3x12s, on-call required). Ideal for CSTs with at least 1 year of CVOR experience who want high-acuity OR work and travel pay.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

HCS 24/7 Travel Location: Fort Worth, TX

Type: Travel/Local Contract (36 hrs/week, nights)

Salary: $1,786 per week

14-week night-shift RT contract with day-1 medical, dental, vision, 401(k), daily or weekly pay, and strong stipends for those who qualify. Requires 1 year of experience; no new grads.

Employer: Prime HealthCare Staffing

Prime HealthCare Staffing Location: Fort Worth, TX

Type: Travel (40 hrs/week, days)

Salary: $2,171 per week

26-week outpatient PT contract with 8–10 hour day shifts, 4–5 days/week. Comes with day-1 medical/dental/vision, 401(k), stipends, and license reimbursement.

Employer: 247 Healthcare Staffing

247 Healthcare Staffing Location: Fort Worth, TX

Type: PRN / Per Diem

Salary: Up to $55/hour (note: posting also mentions up to $53/hour)

PRN hospital RN shifts (days or nights, 12 hours) with flexible scheduling. Great if you have 1+ year ICU or Med-Surg and want high hourly pay without a full-time commitment.

Employer: Village Creek Wellness & Rehabilitation

Village Creek Wellness & Rehabilitation Location: Fort Worth, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hybrid role where you use your Texas CNA license plus scheduling skills to manage staffing for multiple departments. Offers competitive pay, medical/dental/vision, PTO, 401(k), and growth potential.

Employer: LifeGift Organ Donation Center

LifeGift Organ Donation Center Location: Fort Worth, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hospital-based role coordinating organ donation at a high-donor-potential facility. Great for those with a healthcare/marketing background who like education, relationship-building, and on-site clinical collaboration.

Employer: Synergy Care, Inc.

Synergy Care, Inc. Location: The Traditions–Clearfork, Fort Worth, TX

Type: Full-time COTA

Salary: Not listed

Outpatient COTA role in an AL/IL community with 14 PTO days + 3 sick days, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with 3% match, and free CEUs. Open to recent grads eligible for Texas licensure.

Employer: Legend Oaks Healthcare and Rehabilitation of Fort Worth

Legend Oaks Healthcare and Rehabilitation of Fort Worth Location: Fort Worth, TX

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Salary: $30–$38 per hour

LVN role focused on MDS assessments, documentation, and care planning in long-term care. Good fit if you like chart review, regulations, and working closely with an interdisciplinary team.

Employer: LifeGift Organ Donation Center

LifeGift Organ Donation Center Location: Fort Worth, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on tissue recovery role (bone and other tissues) with frequent travel and 12-hour shifts including nights/weekends/holidays. Requires a bachelor’s degree or 4 years of clinical experience and offers strong medical and retirement benefits.

Employer: DaVita

DaVita Location: Fort Worth, TX (251 University Dr, Ste 101)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (varies by location)

Entry-level dialysis PCT role with paid training, full benefits, and clear career paths (including RN bridge programs). Good for those with a HS diploma/GED who want to start or grow a hands-on clinical career.

Employer: Synergy Care, Inc.

Synergy Care, Inc. Location: Fort Worth, TX

Type: Full-time OT

Salary: Not listed

Outpatient OT role in an assisted/independent living clinic with PTO, medical/dental/vision, disability, life insurance, and 401(k) with 3% match. For grads of accredited OT programs with (or eligible for) Texas OT license.

Employer: LifeGift Organ Donation Center

LifeGift Organ Donation Center Location: Fort Worth, TX

Type: Not specified (on-call and variable hours)

Not specified (on-call and variable hours) Salary: Not listed

Support tissue recovery in the OR setting—prepping donors, assisting with aseptic recovery, packaging, and documentation. Requires HS diploma/GED plus clinical medical experience, with frequent travel and nights/weekends/holidays.

Employer: TalentBurst, an Inc 5000 company

TalentBurst, an Inc 5000 company Location: Fort Worth, TX

Type: Travel (36 hrs/week, nights)

Salary: $1,381 per week

Night-shift RRT travel contract (about 13 weeks) with 3x12s and no call. Requires RT license/cert, ACLS/BLS, NRP, NBRC, PALS, and at least 1 year of experience.

Employer: Live Well Homecare

Live Well Homecare Location: Fort Worth, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

MRI Tech role focused on high-quality imaging, patient comfort, and accurate documentation for reimbursement. Best for experienced MRI techs who like working closely with radiologists and data teams.

If one of these caught your eye, open the link, skim the full posting, and throw in an application while it’s fresh. Fort Worth’s healthcare jobs move fast—don’t wait if it feels like a fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.