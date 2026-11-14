undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏥 Fort Worth Healthcare Jobs With Multiple RN, Therapy & Tech Roles
Fort Worth’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options for bedside nurses, travelers, and allied health pros. Here are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.
Registered Nurse - ICU
- Employer: Medical City Healthcare (Medical City Alliance)
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
ICU RN role with strong staffing support, modern monitoring tech, and ongoing clinical education. Big plus if you want growth, tuition help, and a full benefits/retirement package in a 99+ bed hospital with 30+ specialties.
Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist - $1,656/week
- Employer: Thrive Staffing
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Type: Travel (36 hrs/week, nights)
- Salary: $1,656 per week
13-week RRT travel contract with 12-hour night shifts and no call. Good fit if you have 1+ year of experience and want flexible schedules across different departments.
Travel CVOR Technologist - $1,786/week
- Employer: Thrive Staffing
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Type: Travel (36 hrs/week, days)
- Salary: $1,786 per week
Day-shift CVOR Certified Surgical Technologist contract (3x12s, on-call required). Ideal for CSTs with at least 1 year of CVOR experience who want high-acuity OR work and travel pay.
Travel Respiratory Therapist - $1,786/week
- Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Type: Travel/Local Contract (36 hrs/week, nights)
- Salary: $1,786 per week
14-week night-shift RT contract with day-1 medical, dental, vision, 401(k), daily or weekly pay, and strong stipends for those who qualify. Requires 1 year of experience; no new grads.
Travel Outpatient Physical Therapist - $2,171/week
- Employer: Prime HealthCare Staffing
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Type: Travel (40 hrs/week, days)
- Salary: $2,171 per week
26-week outpatient PT contract with 8–10 hour day shifts, 4–5 days/week. Comes with day-1 medical/dental/vision, 401(k), stipends, and license reimbursement.
Registered Nurse - PRN (Hospital)
- Employer: 247 Healthcare Staffing
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Type: PRN / Per Diem
- Salary: Up to $55/hour (note: posting also mentions up to $53/hour)
PRN hospital RN shifts (days or nights, 12 hours) with flexible scheduling. Great if you have 1+ year ICU or Med-Surg and want high hourly pay without a full-time commitment.
CNA/Staffing Coordinator
- Employer: Village Creek Wellness & Rehabilitation
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hybrid role where you use your Texas CNA license plus scheduling skills to manage staffing for multiple departments. Offers competitive pay, medical/dental/vision, PTO, 401(k), and growth potential.
R1466N - In-House Donation System Specialist
- Employer: LifeGift Organ Donation Center
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hospital-based role coordinating organ donation at a high-donor-potential facility. Great for those with a healthcare/marketing background who like education, relationship-building, and on-site clinical collaboration.
Occupational Therapist Assistant – Independent/Assisted Living
- Employer: Synergy Care, Inc.
- Location: The Traditions–Clearfork, Fort Worth, TX
- Type: Full-time COTA
- Salary: Not listed
Outpatient COTA role in an AL/IL community with 14 PTO days + 3 sick days, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with 3% match, and free CEUs. Open to recent grads eligible for Texas licensure.
MDS Coordinator - LVN
- Employer: Legend Oaks Healthcare and Rehabilitation of Fort Worth
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)
- Salary: $30–$38 per hour
LVN role focused on MDS assessments, documentation, and care planning in long-term care. Good fit if you like chart review, regulations, and working closely with an interdisciplinary team.
R1442N - Tissue Donation Specialist
- Employer: LifeGift Organ Donation Center
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on tissue recovery role (bone and other tissues) with frequent travel and 12-hour shifts including nights/weekends/holidays. Requires a bachelor’s degree or 4 years of clinical experience and offers strong medical and retirement benefits.
Patient Care Technician (Dialysis)
- Employer: DaVita
- Location: Fort Worth, TX (251 University Dr, Ste 101)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (varies by location)
Entry-level dialysis PCT role with paid training, full benefits, and clear career paths (including RN bridge programs). Good for those with a HS diploma/GED who want to start or grow a hands-on clinical career.
Full-Time Occupational Therapist (Outpatient AL/IL)
- Employer: Synergy Care, Inc.
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Type: Full-time OT
- Salary: Not listed
Outpatient OT role in an assisted/independent living clinic with PTO, medical/dental/vision, disability, life insurance, and 401(k) with 3% match. For grads of accredited OT programs with (or eligible for) Texas OT license.
R1465N - Tissue Recovery Technician
- Employer: LifeGift Organ Donation Center
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Type: Not specified (on-call and variable hours)
- Salary: Not listed
Support tissue recovery in the OR setting—prepping donors, assisting with aseptic recovery, packaging, and documentation. Requires HS diploma/GED plus clinical medical experience, with frequent travel and nights/weekends/holidays.
Travel Respiratory Therapist - $1,381/week
- Employer: TalentBurst, an Inc 5000 company
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Type: Travel (36 hrs/week, nights)
- Salary: $1,381 per week
Night-shift RRT travel contract (about 13 weeks) with 3x12s and no call. Requires RT license/cert, ACLS/BLS, NRP, NBRC, PALS, and at least 1 year of experience.
MRI Technologist
- Employer: Live Well Homecare
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
MRI Tech role focused on high-quality imaging, patient comfort, and accurate documentation for reimbursement. Best for experienced MRI techs who like working closely with radiologists and data teams.
If one of these caught your eye, open the link, skim the full posting, and throw in an application while it’s fresh. Fort Worth’s healthcare jobs move fast—don’t wait if it feels like a fit.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.