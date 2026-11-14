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🍽️ Multiple Fort Worth Hospitality Jobs With $18+/hr Roles
Fort Worth’s food and hospitality scene is buzzing right now. If you like fast‑paced shifts, friendly guests, and steady hours, there are several solid options open today.
Shift Leader – Torchy’s Tacos
- Employer: Torchy's Tacos
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18.00 – $22.00/hour (based on experience) Lead shifts for both FOH and BOH, handle openings/closings, support hiring and training, and keep food quality and safety on point. Comes with flexible schedules, food discounts for you and your spouse, benefits access, PTO after a year, and clear growth paths.
Kitchen Leader – Chipotle Mexican Grill
- Employer: Chipotle Mexican Grill
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive (not listed) Run the back of house: cook and prep, manage inventory and waste, and train crew to move up. Perks include tuition assistance, free meals, medical/dental/vision, PTO, holiday closures, and strong promotion opportunities.
(Duplicate Kitchen Leader posting removed; role listed once.)
Restaurant Food Prep Associate (Cook) – Neiman Marcus
- Employer: Neiman Marcus (part of Saks Global / Exemplar Luxury Group)
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18.07 – $22.60/hour Support the in‑store restaurant by prepping and cooking menu items, managing inventory, and keeping a spotless, safe kitchen. Offers a luxury retail environment, benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k), and strong employee discounts.
Bakery Clerk – El Rancho Supermercado
- Employer: El Rancho Supermercado
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed Hands‑on bakery role mixing dough, shaping breads and pastries, prepping fillings, and taking cake orders. Good fit if you like baking, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want steady hours in a busy grocery bakery (Spanish/English a plus).
Bellperson – The Sinclair, Autograph Collection
- Employer: Coury Hospitality – The Sinclair Hotel
- Location: Downtown Fort Worth, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed Be the first and last impression at a high‑tech luxury hotel: greet guests, help with luggage, explain room features, and coordinate with valet and front desk. Great if you enjoy people, like a polished hotel setting, and can stay active on your feet.
(Duplicate Bellperson posting removed; role listed once.)
Player Services – Ridglea Country Club
- Employer: Ridglea Country Club
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Competitive (not listed) Outdoor, member‑facing role supporting the golf operation: greet members, handle bags, stage carts, and keep the range stocked and tidy. Comes with access to club perks for eligible team members, like insurance, 401(k), and even some golf.
Line Cook – FAR Out Hospitality (Pacific Table)
- Employer: FAR Out Hospitality / Pacific Table
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Type: Not specified (restaurant line cook role)
- Pay: Competitive (not listed) Cook from scratch in a chef‑driven concept, keep your station clean, and help with catering when needed. You get half‑off food at all sister restaurants and a busy, team‑oriented kitchen.
Housekeeping Room Inspector – The Sinclair
- Employer: Coury Hospitality – The Sinclair Hotel
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed Inspect guest rooms and suites to luxury standards, coach room attendants, and coordinate with front desk and engineering. Ideal if you’re detail‑obsessed, organized, and want a leadership‑track role in a boutique hotel.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details and schedule options are better than you expect.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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