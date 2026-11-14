Fort Worth’s food and hospitality scene is buzzing right now. If you like fast‑paced shifts, friendly guests, and steady hours, there are several solid options open today.

Employer: Torchy's Tacos

Torchy's Tacos Location: Fort Worth, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00 – $22.00/hour (based on experience) Lead shifts for both FOH and BOH, handle openings/closings, support hiring and training, and keep food quality and safety on point. Comes with flexible schedules, food discounts for you and your spouse, benefits access, PTO after a year, and clear growth paths.

Employer: Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Location: Fort Worth, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive (not listed) Run the back of house: cook and prep, manage inventory and waste, and train crew to move up. Perks include tuition assistance, free meals, medical/dental/vision, PTO, holiday closures, and strong promotion opportunities.

(Duplicate Kitchen Leader posting removed; role listed once.)

Employer: Neiman Marcus (part of Saks Global / Exemplar Luxury Group)

(part of Saks Global / Exemplar Luxury Group) Location: Fort Worth, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.07 – $22.60/hour Support the in‑store restaurant by prepping and cooking menu items, managing inventory, and keeping a spotless, safe kitchen. Offers a luxury retail environment, benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k), and strong employee discounts.

Employer: El Rancho Supermercado

Location: Fort Worth, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed Hands‑on bakery role mixing dough, shaping breads and pastries, prepping fillings, and taking cake orders. Good fit if you like baking, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want steady hours in a busy grocery bakery (Spanish/English a plus).

Employer: Coury Hospitality – The Sinclair Hotel

Location: Downtown Fort Worth, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed Be the first and last impression at a high‑tech luxury hotel: greet guests, help with luggage, explain room features, and coordinate with valet and front desk. Great if you enjoy people, like a polished hotel setting, and can stay active on your feet.

(Duplicate Bellperson posting removed; role listed once.)

Employer: Ridglea Country Club

Location: Fort Worth, TX

Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive (not listed) Outdoor, member‑facing role supporting the golf operation: greet members, handle bags, stage carts, and keep the range stocked and tidy. Comes with access to club perks for eligible team members, like insurance, 401(k), and even some golf.

Employer: FAR Out Hospitality / Pacific Table

Location: Fort Worth, TX

Type: Not specified (restaurant line cook role)

Not specified (restaurant line cook role) Pay: Competitive (not listed) Cook from scratch in a chef‑driven concept, keep your station clean, and help with catering when needed. You get half‑off food at all sister restaurants and a busy, team‑oriented kitchen.

Employer: Coury Hospitality – The Sinclair Hotel

Location: Fort Worth, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed Inspect guest rooms and suites to luxury standards, coach room attendants, and coordinate with front desk and engineering. Ideal if you’re detail‑obsessed, organized, and want a leadership‑track role in a boutique hotel.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details and schedule options are better than you expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.