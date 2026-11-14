undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Fort Worth
👔 Fort Worth executive & management roles with multiple $100K+ openings
12 days ago
Fort Worth is hot right now for leadership roles, especially in aerospace and finance. If you’ve got management experience, there are several chances here to step into high‑impact seats.
Engineering Project Management Sr Staff – F‑22 (E5)
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $129,000 – $239,600
Own cost, schedule, and performance for the F‑22 Action Request/Deficiency Report portfolio. Senior‑level role for someone with 10+ years in aerospace/defense and an active Final SECRET clearance, plus strong project management and EVMS skills.
Engineering Project Management Principal – F‑22 Labs & Test (E6)
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $158,700 – $294,700
Lead F‑22 Combined Test Force and Labs & Infrastructure work from concept through production. High‑visibility principal EPM role that mentors junior PMs, drives best practices, and requires EVMS/CAM experience and a Final SECRET clearance.
Engineering Project Management Principal – F‑22 Software (E6)
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $158,700 – $294,700
Own the software release pipeline for the F‑22, managing cost, schedule, and performance for continuous software delivery. Great fit if you know EVMS/CAM, can define and report on KPIs, and hold a Final SECRET clearance.
Engineering Project Management Senior Manager – F‑22 Modernization (L6)
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $158,700 – $294,700
Senior leadership role over the F‑22 modernization portfolio (avionics, structures, propulsion, weapons). You’ll lead multi‑disciplinary teams, manage ETC/EVM metrics, staffing, and technical baselines, and need strong EPM/EVMS experience with ability to obtain a SECRET clearance.
Project Engineer Staff – F‑22 Modernization (E4)
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $104,900 – $194,700
Lead project engineering for an F‑22 communications modernization effort, coordinating cross‑functional teams to hit cost, schedule, and quality targets. Requires an engineering degree and ability to obtain and maintain a SECRET clearance.
Project Engineer Senior / Control Account Manager (E3)
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $85,300 – $158,300
Serve as CAM for key control accounts, owning EVM metrics, schedule, and risk within the Integrated Master Schedule. Ideal for someone with 5+ years in program/project control on defense/aerospace programs and comfort with IBRs/IPRs.
Project Engineer Staff – F‑35 Customer Programs (E4)
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Fort Worth, TX (also options in Marietta, GA & Palmdale, CA)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $104,900 – $194,700
Lead F‑35 customer program engineering scope, EV analysis, and proposal support across multiple contracts. Great for a technical project leader with EVMS/CAM experience and strong communication skills.
F‑35 Project Manager – Technical Refresh 3 (E4)
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $104,900 – $194,700
Manage cradle‑to‑grave F‑35 TR‑3 modification projects, from planning and scheduling to field support and reporting. Good match if you have project/program management experience, can obtain a Secret clearance, and like working with cross‑functional aircraft teams.
Contract Negotiation Associate Manager – F‑35 Sustainment (L4)
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $89,100 – $165,500
Lead a small contracts team on F‑35 Sustainment Spares, handling full‑lifecycle DoD contracts from proposal through administration. Requires DoD contracting experience, FAR/DFARS knowledge, and comfort negotiating with government customers.
Director of Operations
- Employer: IWP Capital
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Run day‑to‑day operations for a faith‑based investment firm, covering institutional client workflows, index operations with Bloomberg, fund launches, billing, and compliance. Best for someone with 5–10 years in asset‑management operations and alignment with a Catholic/Christian values‑oriented investing approach.
Assistant Manager – Multifamily Property
- Employer: RAM Partners LLC
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $23–$25 per hour + bonuses
Support the property manager with rent collection, resident accounts, vendor invoices, and resident relations at a multifamily community. Includes PTO, 9+ holidays, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, and company‑paid life and disability.
If one of these roles looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related openings on the same company page.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.