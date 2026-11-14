Fort Worth is hot right now for leadership roles, especially in aerospace and finance. If you’ve got management experience, there are several chances here to step into high‑impact seats.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth, TX Type: Full-time

Salary: $129,000 – $239,600

Own cost, schedule, and performance for the F‑22 Action Request/Deficiency Report portfolio. Senior‑level role for someone with 10+ years in aerospace/defense and an active Final SECRET clearance, plus strong project management and EVMS skills.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth, TX Type: Full-time

Salary: $158,700 – $294,700

Lead F‑22 Combined Test Force and Labs & Infrastructure work from concept through production. High‑visibility principal EPM role that mentors junior PMs, drives best practices, and requires EVMS/CAM experience and a Final SECRET clearance.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth, TX Type: Full-time

Salary: $158,700 – $294,700

Own the software release pipeline for the F‑22, managing cost, schedule, and performance for continuous software delivery. Great fit if you know EVMS/CAM, can define and report on KPIs, and hold a Final SECRET clearance.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth, TX Type: Full-time

Salary: $158,700 – $294,700

Senior leadership role over the F‑22 modernization portfolio (avionics, structures, propulsion, weapons). You’ll lead multi‑disciplinary teams, manage ETC/EVM metrics, staffing, and technical baselines, and need strong EPM/EVMS experience with ability to obtain a SECRET clearance.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth, TX Type: Full-time

Salary: $104,900 – $194,700

Lead project engineering for an F‑22 communications modernization effort, coordinating cross‑functional teams to hit cost, schedule, and quality targets. Requires an engineering degree and ability to obtain and maintain a SECRET clearance.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth, TX Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,300 – $158,300

Serve as CAM for key control accounts, owning EVM metrics, schedule, and risk within the Integrated Master Schedule. Ideal for someone with 5+ years in program/project control on defense/aerospace programs and comfort with IBRs/IPRs.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Fort Worth, TX (also options in Marietta, GA & Palmdale, CA)

Fort Worth, TX (also options in Marietta, GA & Palmdale, CA) Type: Full-time

Salary: $104,900 – $194,700

Lead F‑35 customer program engineering scope, EV analysis, and proposal support across multiple contracts. Great for a technical project leader with EVMS/CAM experience and strong communication skills.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth, TX Type: Full-time

Salary: $104,900 – $194,700

Manage cradle‑to‑grave F‑35 TR‑3 modification projects, from planning and scheduling to field support and reporting. Good match if you have project/program management experience, can obtain a Secret clearance, and like working with cross‑functional aircraft teams.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth, TX Type: Full-time

Salary: $89,100 – $165,500

Lead a small contracts team on F‑35 Sustainment Spares, handling full‑lifecycle DoD contracts from proposal through administration. Requires DoD contracting experience, FAR/DFARS knowledge, and comfort negotiating with government customers.

Employer: IWP Capital

Location: Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth, TX Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run day‑to‑day operations for a faith‑based investment firm, covering institutional client workflows, index operations with Bloomberg, fund launches, billing, and compliance. Best for someone with 5–10 years in asset‑management operations and alignment with a Catholic/Christian values‑oriented investing approach.

Employer: RAM Partners LLC

Location: Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth, TX Type: Full-time

Pay: $23–$25 per hour + bonuses

Support the property manager with rent collection, resident accounts, vendor invoices, and resident relations at a multifamily community. Includes PTO, 9+ holidays, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, and company‑paid life and disability.

If one of these roles looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related openings on the same company page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.