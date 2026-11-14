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Fort Worth
🛒 Multiple Customer Service & Retail Jobs Hiring Now in Fort Worth
12 days ago
Fort Worth retail is busy right now—groceries, crafts, plumbing offices, even Tesla are all hiring. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, there’s a good mix of entry-level and leadership roles open.
Cashier ELR
- Employer: El Rancho Supermercado
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This front-end role is all about fast, friendly checkout and great service in a busy supermarket. You’ll handle cash/credit, bag groceries, learn produce codes, and help with stocking.
Meat Clerk ELR
- Employer: El Rancho Supermercado
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work in the meat department stocking fresh and frozen cases, rotating product, and keeping displays clean and safe. Early 5:00 a.m. start times and at least 1+ year meat department experience are expected.
Associate Store Manager
- Employer: Ballard Designs (QVC Group)
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Type: Full-time, onsite
- Salary: Not listed
Lead a specialty home décor store, coaching the sales team and driving store results. Comes with corporate retail perks like day‑1 healthcare (US), 401(k), PTO, and strong employee discounts.
Pharmacy Customer Service Associate
- Employer: Walgreens (via BlackHealth listing)
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $16 – $20 per hour
Blend customer service with pharmacy support—ring up customers, help in the pharmacy under pharmacist supervision, and handle prescriptions and inventory. Good fit if you want retail experience with a healthcare angle.
Store Crew (Retail Sales Associate)
- Employer: 7‑Eleven
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Range may be provided by employer; not listed here
Entry-level convenience store role with flexible schedules, handling cash, stocking, cleaning, and some foodservice. Offers PTO (if eligible), 401(k), tuition help, and strong “promote from within” culture.
Robotaxi Operations Advisor
- Employer: Tesla
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Customer-facing operations role supporting Tesla’s robotaxi fleet via phone, email, and chat while handling compliance and DMV paperwork. Good for detail‑oriented problem solvers who like data, fast-paced work, and cross‑team collaboration.
Customer Service Specialist
- Employer: Molberg Plumbing LLC
- Location: Fort Worth, TX 76108 (in person)
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 8 a.m.–5 p.m.
- Salary: $18 – $23 per hour
Dispatch plumbers, manage the schedule in ServiceTitan, and handle phones, email, and follow‑up calls. Family-owned company with health, dental, vision, HSA, life insurance, and PTO.
Full Time Customer Experience and Party Event Host Manager
- Employer: Michaels
- Location: Fort Worth, TX (Hulen store)
- Type: Full-time retail leadership
- Salary: Not listed
Lead sales and front-end service, plus manage balloons, birthday parties, and in‑store events. Great if you have 3+ years retail leadership and like a creative, hands‑on store environment with benefits and employee discounts.
If one of these feels close, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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