Fort Worth retail is busy right now—groceries, crafts, plumbing offices, even Tesla are all hiring. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, there’s a good mix of entry-level and leadership roles open.

Employer: El Rancho Supermercado

El Rancho Supermercado Location: Fort Worth, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This front-end role is all about fast, friendly checkout and great service in a busy supermarket. You’ll handle cash/credit, bag groceries, learn produce codes, and help with stocking.

Employer: El Rancho Supermercado

El Rancho Supermercado Location: Fort Worth, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in the meat department stocking fresh and frozen cases, rotating product, and keeping displays clean and safe. Early 5:00 a.m. start times and at least 1+ year meat department experience are expected.

Employer: Ballard Designs (QVC Group)

(QVC Group) Location: Fort Worth, TX

Type: Full-time, onsite

Salary: Not listed

Lead a specialty home décor store, coaching the sales team and driving store results. Comes with corporate retail perks like day‑1 healthcare (US), 401(k), PTO, and strong employee discounts.

Employer: Walgreens (via BlackHealth listing)

(via BlackHealth listing) Location: Fort Worth, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $16 – $20 per hour

Blend customer service with pharmacy support—ring up customers, help in the pharmacy under pharmacist supervision, and handle prescriptions and inventory. Good fit if you want retail experience with a healthcare angle.

Employer: 7‑Eleven

Location: Fort Worth, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range may be provided by employer; not listed here

Entry-level convenience store role with flexible schedules, handling cash, stocking, cleaning, and some foodservice. Offers PTO (if eligible), 401(k), tuition help, and strong “promote from within” culture.

Employer: Tesla

Location: Fort Worth, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Customer-facing operations role supporting Tesla’s robotaxi fleet via phone, email, and chat while handling compliance and DMV paperwork. Good for detail‑oriented problem solvers who like data, fast-paced work, and cross‑team collaboration.

Employer: Molberg Plumbing LLC

Location: Fort Worth, TX 76108 (in person)

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 8 a.m.–5 p.m.

Salary: $18 – $23 per hour

Dispatch plumbers, manage the schedule in ServiceTitan, and handle phones, email, and follow‑up calls. Family-owned company with health, dental, vision, HSA, life insurance, and PTO.

Employer: Michaels

Location: Fort Worth, TX (Hulen store)

Type: Full-time retail leadership

Salary: Not listed

Lead sales and front-end service, plus manage balloons, birthday parties, and in‑store events. Great if you have 3+ years retail leadership and like a creative, hands‑on store environment with benefits and employee discounts.

If one of these feels close, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.