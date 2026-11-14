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🚧 Fort Worth construction & skilled trades – several solid openings
Fort Worth’s trades scene is busy right now, with steady work for folks who like hands-on jobs and clear schedules. Here are a few strong options if you’re ready to build, fix, or weld for a living.
Fitter Welder – Career 1st Shift
- Employer: Arcosa Inc. (Meyer Utility Structures)
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, 5:00am–3:30pm, occasional Saturdays
You’ll use jigs and fixtures to fit and MIG weld structural steel for utility structures. Good fit if you have 1+ year welding experience or welding school, can read blueprints, and want steady daytime hours with some overtime.
Fitter/Welder Senior – 1st Shift
- Employer: Arcosa Inc. (Meyer Utility Structures)
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, 5:00am–3:30pm, occasional Saturdays
Similar work to the Career role, but at a senior level handling complex layouts and multi-pass welds. Ideal if you’re an experienced fitter/welder ready to take on more responsibility in a busy plant.
Driver / Pumper / Technician – Septic & Sewer
- Employer: USA Septic and Sewer Cleaning (posted by SidhSol)
- Location: Keller / Fort Worth, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $15.00 – $25.00 per hour, weekly pay
Drive and operate a vacuum truck to pump septic tanks and grease traps, plus troubleshoot and repair system parts. CDL not required, two weeks of hands-on training, and they’ll train the right person with solid repair skills.
Construction Coordinator
- Employer: Fort Worth Area Habitat for Humanity, dba Trinity Habitat for Humanity
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)
- Pay: From $22.28 per hour
- Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, HSA, life insurance, PTO, more
Labor‑intensive role supporting home builds from start to finish, including site upkeep, inspections, and volunteer support. Good for someone with residential construction experience, strong organization, and comfort working some evenings and Saturdays.
Electrician – Maintenance
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $33.27 – $52.44 per hour (range from posting)
- Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, holidays, parental leave, education assistance, disability coverage
Maintenance electrician role with a major defense employer, with strong pay and a full benefits package. Expect structured work, possible flexible schedules (e.g., 4x10), and clear growth paths based on skills and experience.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading the full posting often sparks ideas for your next move.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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