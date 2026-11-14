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🔧 Fort Worth building & maintenance jobs with multiple openings
Fort Worth is busy growing, and so are the buildings that need to be kept clean, safe, and running right. Here are several solid maintenance and facilities roles hiring now.
Porter – Collection Champions Circle
- Employer: EMBREY
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Type: Full-time, hourly
- Pay/Benefits: Competitive pay, healthcare, 401(k), PTO, bonus potential (no exact rate listed)
Keep this apartment community looking sharp by cleaning grounds, pools, and common areas while helping residents with great customer service. Good fit if you have 1+ year porter or property maintenance experience and a valid driver’s license.
Data Center / Chiller Technician
- Employer: Trane Technologies
- Location: Fort Worth, TX (field-based)
- Type: Full-time, hourly
- Pay: $33.76 – $59.08 per hour
- Schedule: Travel and some overtime/overnights as needed
Hands-on role working on advanced HVAC and chiller systems in mission‑critical data centers. Ideal if you have 5+ years HVAC experience, EPA certification, strong troubleshooting skills, and like field work with day‑one benefits and strong 401(k) match (up to 8%).
General Maintenance
- Employer: Harmony Public Schools
- Location: Fort Worth / Carrollton area (district-wide travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Varies by location, experience, and certifications (see district salary schedules)
Support school campuses with basic plumbing, carpentry, painting, grounds work, and minor repairs. Good for someone with 1+ year building maintenance experience who doesn’t mind being on their feet, lifting up to 50 lbs, and working some nights/weekends when needed.
Maintenance Supervisor – Trails at Summer Creek
- Employer: Pegasus Residential
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Perks: $1,000 hiring bonus, 15 days PTO, 12 paid holidays, 100% paid medical for employee, 401(k) with match
Lead maintenance at a multifamily community, handling HVAC, pool, plumbing, appliances, and grounds while supervising the team. Great if you have apartment maintenance experience, EPA or CPO certification, and want a clear path to grow into bigger leadership roles.
Building Maintenance Technician
- Employer: Trinity Metro (Fort Worth Transportation Authority)
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Shift: Sunday–Thursday, 1:00 pm – 9:30 pm with shift differential pay for 2nd/3rd shift and weekends
Take care of HVAC, electrical, plumbing, carpentry, and general repairs across transit centers, rail stations, and admin buildings. Best for someone with 3–5 years’ building or plant maintenance experience, a Texas driver’s license, and comfort working in a big transit system.
Commercial Maintenance Technician
- Employer: Not listed (commercial properties)
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)
- Pay: $17.00 – $22.00 per hour
- Benefits: Paid time off
Hands-on role maintaining shopping centers and office buildings, including interiors, exteriors, and some landscaping. Good match if you have general mechanical skills, reliable transportation, and like working outdoors in all kinds of weather.
Commercial Service Technician 2 – Fort Worth
- Employer: Tennant Company
- Location: Fort Worth, TX (field service)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $51,200 – $76,800 per year
- Schedule: Monday–Friday
- Extras: Company service vehicle, tools, tablet/phone, benefits from day one
Field role where you own your territory, doing preventive maintenance and repairs on floor-cleaning and related equipment at customer sites. Great for techs with 2–3 years mechanical/electrical troubleshooting experience who like independence, driving, and direct customer contact.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar roles open or upcoming.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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