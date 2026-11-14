Fort Worth is busy growing, and so are the buildings that need to be kept clean, safe, and running right. Here are several solid maintenance and facilities roles hiring now.

Employer: EMBREY

EMBREY Location: Fort Worth, TX

Type: Full-time, hourly

Pay/Benefits: Competitive pay, healthcare, 401(k), PTO, bonus potential (no exact rate listed)

Keep this apartment community looking sharp by cleaning grounds, pools, and common areas while helping residents with great customer service. Good fit if you have 1+ year porter or property maintenance experience and a valid driver’s license.

Employer: Trane Technologies

Location: Fort Worth, TX (field-based)

Type: Full-time, hourly

Pay: $33.76 – $59.08 per hour

Schedule: Travel and some overtime/overnights as needed

Hands-on role working on advanced HVAC and chiller systems in mission‑critical data centers. Ideal if you have 5+ years HVAC experience, EPA certification, strong troubleshooting skills, and like field work with day‑one benefits and strong 401(k) match (up to 8%).

Employer: Harmony Public Schools

Location: Fort Worth / Carrollton area (district-wide travel)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Varies by location, experience, and certifications (see district salary schedules)

Support school campuses with basic plumbing, carpentry, painting, grounds work, and minor repairs. Good for someone with 1+ year building maintenance experience who doesn’t mind being on their feet, lifting up to 50 lbs, and working some nights/weekends when needed.

Employer: Pegasus Residential

Location: Fort Worth, TX

Type: Full-time

Perks: $1,000 hiring bonus, 15 days PTO, 12 paid holidays, 100% paid medical for employee, 401(k) with match

Lead maintenance at a multifamily community, handling HVAC, pool, plumbing, appliances, and grounds while supervising the team. Great if you have apartment maintenance experience, EPA or CPO certification, and want a clear path to grow into bigger leadership roles.

Employer: Trinity Metro (Fort Worth Transportation Authority)

Location: Fort Worth, TX

Type: Full-time

Shift: Sunday–Thursday, 1:00 pm – 9:30 pm with shift differential pay for 2nd/3rd shift and weekends

Take care of HVAC, electrical, plumbing, carpentry, and general repairs across transit centers, rail stations, and admin buildings. Best for someone with 3–5 years’ building or plant maintenance experience, a Texas driver’s license, and comfort working in a big transit system.

Employer: Not listed (commercial properties)

Not listed (commercial properties) Location: Fort Worth, TX

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $17.00 – $22.00 per hour

Benefits: Paid time off

Hands-on role maintaining shopping centers and office buildings, including interiors, exteriors, and some landscaping. Good match if you have general mechanical skills, reliable transportation, and like working outdoors in all kinds of weather.

Employer: Tennant Company

Location: Fort Worth, TX (field service)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $51,200 – $76,800 per year

Schedule: Monday–Friday

Monday–Friday Extras: Company service vehicle, tools, tablet/phone, benefits from day one

Field role where you own your territory, doing preventive maintenance and repairs on floor-cleaning and related equipment at customer sites. Great for techs with 2–3 years mechanical/electrical troubleshooting experience who like independence, driving, and direct customer contact.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar roles open or upcoming.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.