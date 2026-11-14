Fort Worth’s engineering scene is buzzing right now, especially around aerospace and power. If you’re an architect or engineer, there are several solid roles here with clear growth paths and strong pay.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth, TX Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $129,000 – $239,600

Work as a senior design integrator on F‑16 airframe structures, verifying engineering data and build-to-packages across a multi-disciplinary team. Great fit if you know CATIA V5, composites/metallics, GD&T, and can work on-site with Secret clearance.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth, TX Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $58,200 – $108,200

Entry-level systems role supporting F‑35 and ADP programs, focused on obsolescence (DMS), BOM analysis, and supplier data. Ideal for recent grads with a STEM degree, some Python or VBA, and eligibility for a government security clearance.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth, TX Type: Full-time, 3rd shift

Full-time, Salary: $85,300 – $158,300

Support F‑35 forward fuselage and mate departments, improving production processes, reducing scrap, and updating manufacturing plans using 3D tools like CATIA V5. Good for engineers with aeronautics/manufacturing experience who don’t mind night shift and can obtain Secret clearance.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth, TX Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $81,100 – $150,500

Join the Control Law & Air Data team working on aircraft stability, guidance, and embedded algorithms using Matlab/Simulink. Best for MS-level candidates in aero/electrical/math who want to build flight control software and can get a Secret clearance.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth, TX Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $85,300 – $158,300

Senior stress role on the F‑35 program doing structural analysis on composite and metallic structures, MRB support, and certification reports. Great if you have 5+ years in airframe stress, FEM, and can qualify for a Secret clearance.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth, TX Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $104,900 – $194,700

Lead mechanical design for ruggedized avionics and electro-mechanical systems, including PCB/CCA-related work and aerospace-grade packaging. Good match for mechanical/electrical engineers with PCB experience, CAD (CATIA preferred), and Secret clearance eligibility.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth, TX Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $85,300 – $158,300

Mid-level stress engineer role focused on metallic structures, MRB repairs, and FEM post-processing for F‑35 production and sustainment. Ideal if you have hands-on MRB or liaison stress experience and can obtain a Secret clearance.

Employer: Burns & McDonnell

Location: Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth, TX Type: Full-time, ~ 25% travel

Full-time, ~ Salary: Not listed

Lead electrical design on power, industrial, airport, and government projects from concept through construction, including client-facing work and mentoring junior engineers. Great for a PE (or near-PE) with 7+ years’ experience who wants project leadership and business development exposure.

Employer: WSP in the U.S.

Location: Fort Worth, TX (hybrid/remote options considered)

Fort Worth, TX (hybrid/remote options considered) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Design high-voltage substations (15kV–345kV+) focusing on physical layout and/or protection & controls, using tools like AutoCAD and ETAP. Good for EIT-level engineers with 3–5 years in T&D who want deeper utility and grid work.

Employer: BAE Systems, Inc.

Location: Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth, TX Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $107,359 – $182,510

Lead all reporting for the F‑35 Structures Prognostics & Health Management team, owning data-heavy fleet reports and coordination with UK teams and Lockheed Martin. Great for engineers strong in SQL/data handling, reporting, and program leadership.

Employer: Verto People (recruiting for client)

(recruiting for client) Location: Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth, TX Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $120,000 – $160,000 + car allowance

Lead electrical and power distribution design for commercial buildings from concept through commissioning, including drawings, specs, and cost proposals. Best for engineers with ~6+ years in building power systems who like owning the full project lifecycle.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth, TX Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $104,900 – $194,700

Project-manage Diminishing Manufacturing Sources efforts for the F‑22, leading cross-functional teams, vendors, and budgets to keep critical parts available. Good for senior engineers with 6+ years in aerospace/defense, strong customer comms, and an active Final SECRET.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth, TX Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $129,000 – $239,600

Senior technical expert role leading advanced aircraft conceptual design, MDAO trade studies, and cross-site configuration teams. Ideal for CAD power users (Catia/3DX), with prior conceptual design leadership and an active Secret clearance.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth, TX Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $85,300 – $158,300

Experienced conceptual designer role building standards, mentoring juniors, and running aircraft trade studies and optimization tools. Great step if you’ve led configuration work, know CAD (Catia/3DX), and want more ownership without jumping straight to staff level.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these teams hire at multiple levels and keep strong resumes on file.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.