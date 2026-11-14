Fort Worth has some solid admin roles right now, from fun front desks to higher-paying office support in manufacturing. Here are a few worth a look this week.

Employer: Boulevard of Greens (Metro Animals)

Boulevard of Greens (Metro Animals) Location: Fort Worth, TX 76116

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Pay: $11.00 – $16.00 per hour

Front desk at busy dog daycares and grooming shops—perfect if you love dogs and people. No experience needed; they train you and you can grow into daycare or grooming support. Includes 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO, employee discount, and flexible schedule.

Employer: PowerFit Fort Worth / Bonnette Elite Physical Therapy and Wellness

Location: Fort Worth, TX

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $13.00 – $17.00 per hour

Front office role in a physical therapy and wellness clinic, greeting patients, handling phones, scheduling, and payments. Good fit if you have customer service experience and want a clear path to grow into Office or Practice Manager.

Employer: Paramont Mfg LLC

Location: Fort Worth, TX (manufacturing plant)

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (Mon–Fri, 6:30am–4:00pm)

Pay: $21.00 – $24.00 per hour (based on experience)

Admin role inside a maintenance department—tracking work orders, inventory, and equipment hours using maintenance software and Excel. Comes with 401(k) with 3% match, health, dental, vision, life insurance, and PTO, plus steady weekday hours.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—interviews often lead to other openings in the same company.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.