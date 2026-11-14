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📋 Fort Worth admin jobs with multiple front desk openings
Fort Worth has some solid admin roles right now, from fun front desks to higher-paying office support in manufacturing. Here are a few worth a look this week.
Front Desk Receptionist – Dog Daycare & Grooming
- Employer: Boulevard of Greens (Metro Animals)
- Location: Fort Worth, TX 76116
- Type: Full-time & Part-time
- Pay: $11.00 – $16.00 per hour
Front desk at busy dog daycares and grooming shops—perfect if you love dogs and people. No experience needed; they train you and you can grow into daycare or grooming support. Includes 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO, employee discount, and flexible schedule.
Front Desk / Medical Receptionist – Physical Therapy Clinic
- Employer: PowerFit Fort Worth / Bonnette Elite Physical Therapy and Wellness
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: $13.00 – $17.00 per hour
Front office role in a physical therapy and wellness clinic, greeting patients, handling phones, scheduling, and payments. Good fit if you have customer service experience and want a clear path to grow into Office or Practice Manager.
Maintenance Clerk – Manufacturing
- Employer: Paramont Mfg LLC
- Location: Fort Worth, TX (manufacturing plant)
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift (Mon–Fri, 6:30am–4:00pm)
- Pay: $21.00 – $24.00 per hour (based on experience)
Admin role inside a maintenance department—tracking work orders, inventory, and equipment hours using maintenance software and Excel. Comes with 401(k) with 3% match, health, dental, vision, life insurance, and PTO, plus steady weekday hours.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—interviews often lead to other openings in the same company.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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