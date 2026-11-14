Fort Worth’s finance scene is busy right now, with solid options from banks, manufacturers, and big-name corporations. If you’re in accounting or financial analysis, there are several strong roles worth a look.

Employer: RemX | The Workforce Experts

RemX | The Workforce Experts Location: Fort Worth, TX (100% in office)

Salary: $75,000–$90,000 DOE

Type: Full-time

If you know law firm billing, this role is all about handling monthly attorney invoices, e-billing (Legal Tracker, CounselLink, TyMetrix, etc.), and fixing billing issues. Great fit if you have 2+ years legal billing experience, strong Excel skills, and like being the go-to person for clean, on-time bills.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Location: Fort Worth, TX

Salary: $72,500 – $134,600

Type: Full-time

Senior FP&A role supporting Skunk Works Enduring Programs, with a mix of budgeting, forecasting, variance analysis, and data visualization (Tableau). Good match if you have a bachelor’s degree and 4+ years in finance and want exposure to DoD/federal work plus strong benefits and flexible schedules (like 4x10s).

Employer: Weatherford

Location: Fort Worth, TX

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Hands-on controller role in a manufacturing environment, owning daily accounting, job costing, budgets/forecasts, audits, and cost control. Ideal if you have 8+ years manufacturing accounting, strong Hyperion and advanced Excel skills, and want to partner closely with operations on efficiency and profitability.

Employer: Regions Bank

Location: Fort Worth, TX

Salary: Target range from about $135,148 (minimum) to $192,370 (median) + incentives

Type: Full-time, incentive-eligible

High-level advisor role serving affluent and high-net-worth clients, offering planning, investments, trust/estate, insurance, and credit solutions. Best for someone with a bachelor’s degree and 8+ years in financial services, strong sales and relationship skills, and comfort with NMLS registration and complex client books.

Employer: GM Financial

Location: Fort Worth, TX (hybrid: 3 days in office)

Salary: Competitive (not listed; bonus eligible)

Competitive (not listed; bonus eligible) Type: Full-time

Senior SEC reporting role focused on 10-K/10-Q/8-K filings, new FASB/SEC rules, and project work, plus mentoring junior analysts. Great if you’re a CPA (or candidate) with 5–7 years SEC reporting and financial statement experience, and you like a hybrid schedule, strong day-one benefits, and working with tools like Oracle, Power BI, and Workiva.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Fort Worth employers are moving fast on strong finance talent.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.