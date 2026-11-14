Fort Worth neighbors are putting out all kinds of free items this week, from clothing and furniture to home goods and even tree branches for yard projects. Here’s a quick roundup of what’s available right now.

What: Various clothing items and shoes including jackets, shirts, and boots

Details:

Mixed sizes and styles

Will be set out at the curb until everything is gone

Location: 624 Fay Blvd, Fort Worth, TX 76120 (John T White area)

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

What: Box of women’s clothing in sizes 0X–1X

Details:

All items are free

Great if you’re looking to refresh your wardrobe on a budget

Location: Richland Hills Community Service Area 3, Richland Hills, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

What: Wooden TV stand

Details:

Has a lot of damage but can be repaired

but can be You must pick up and bring help to load it

Location: Summerfields Northeast, Fort Worth, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

What: Bellawood prefinished hardwood flooring and a wood craft table

Details:

Marked with a “Free Stuff” sign

sign Items are on the lawn and ready for curb pickup

Location: 6125 Waco Way, Fort Worth, TX (Wedgwood West)

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

What: Double bed with metal bed frame and foam mattress

Details:

Size: 79" x 55" x 12" deep

Described as in great condition

Bed is already taken apart

Pickup only – the poster cannot deliver

Location: Eagle Ranch, Fort Worth, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

What: Llama salt and pepper shaker set, brand new

Details:

Free novelty salt and pepper shaker

Photos available at the link

Pickup window: Sunday from 10 AM to 3 PM, must be picked up before 3 PM

Location: Downtown Fort Worth, TX

Source: trashnothing.com

👉 See this item on TrashNothing

What: Free tree branches

Details:

Good for firewood or mulch

or You’ll need to pick up and haul them yourself

Location: Ryanwood, Fort Worth, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in Fort Worth tend to go fast, so if something here catches your eye, click through to the listing and message the poster or head over for curb pickups as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.