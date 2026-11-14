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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Fort Worth This Week
Fort Worth neighbors are putting out all kinds of free items this week, from clothing and furniture to home goods and even tree branches for yard projects. Here’s a quick roundup of what’s available right now.
Assorted Clothing and Shoes
What: Various clothing items and shoes including jackets, shirts, and boots
Details:
- Mixed sizes and styles
- Will be set out at the curb until everything is gone
Location: 624 Fay Blvd, Fort Worth, TX 76120 (John T White area)
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
Free Box of 0X–1X Women’s Clothing
What: Box of women’s clothing in sizes 0X–1X
Details:
- All items are free
- Great if you’re looking to refresh your wardrobe on a budget
Location: Richland Hills Community Service Area 3, Richland Hills, TX
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
Wooden TV Stand
What: Wooden TV stand
Details:
- Has a lot of damage but can be repaired
- You must pick up and bring help to load it
Location: Summerfields Northeast, Fort Worth, TX
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
Bellawood Prefinished Hardwood Flooring & Wooden Craft Table – On Curb
What: Bellawood prefinished hardwood flooring and a wood craft table
Details:
- Marked with a “Free Stuff” sign
- Items are on the lawn and ready for curb pickup
Location: 6125 Waco Way, Fort Worth, TX (Wedgwood West)
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
Free Double Bed with Frame and Mattress
What: Double bed with metal bed frame and foam mattress
Details:
- Size: 79" x 55" x 12" deep
- Described as in great condition
- Bed is already taken apart
- Pickup only – the poster cannot deliver
Location: Eagle Ranch, Fort Worth, TX
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
Llama Salt and Pepper Shaker (Brand New)
What: Llama salt and pepper shaker set, brand new
Details:
- Free novelty salt and pepper shaker
- Photos available at the link
- Pickup window: Sunday from 10 AM to 3 PM, must be picked up before 3 PM
Location: Downtown Fort Worth, TX
Source: trashnothing.com
👉 See this item on TrashNothing
Tree Branches for Free
What: Free tree branches
Details:
- Good for firewood or mulch
- You’ll need to pick up and haul them yourself
Location: Ryanwood, Fort Worth, TX
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
Free items in Fort Worth tend to go fast, so if something here catches your eye, click through to the listing and message the poster or head over for curb pickups as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.