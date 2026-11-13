Fort Worth’s legal scene is busy right now, especially for attorneys with banking, bankruptcy, and commercial litigation experience. If you’re ready for your next move, these roles offer strong pay and real responsibility.

Employer: We Are Legal Revolution (for an established Texas law firm)

We Are Legal Revolution (for an established Texas law firm) Location: Fort Worth / Dallas, TX (Fully Remote)

Type: Full-time

Salary: ~$150,000–$225,000+ for associates; flexible partner comp

Commercial bankruptcy role with a creditor-side focus, existing workload, and multiple partnership pathways (associate, income partner, contract partner, potential equity). Ideal if you have 5+ years’ bankruptcy/restructuring experience, want flexibility, and are ready to help grow a serious Texas practice.

Employer: First Command Financial Services, Inc.

Location: Fort Worth, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior in-house role as the primary legal advisor for a $1B bank subsidiary, leading on complex banking, regulatory, and litigation matters. Great fit if you have 10+ years’ banking/regulatory experience, want to influence board-level strategy, and enjoy high-impact work in a regulated financial institution.

Employer: Jobot (recruiting for a Texas civil litigation firm)

(recruiting for a Texas civil litigation firm) Location: Fort Worth, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $115,000–$140,000 per year

Litigation associate role with structured mentorship, lower billables, and a trial-driven commercial practice (business, real estate, banking, creditor matters). Best for attorneys with 2–5 years of civil litigation experience and an active Texas bar who want hands-on courtroom work and long-term growth.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and share them with a friend—good legal roles in Fort Worth move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.