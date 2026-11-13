Fort Worth is busy hiring for people who love to teach and train others, from early childhood centers to high-tech engineering teams.

Here are several education and training roles worth a look this week.

Employer: La Petite Academy (part of Learning Care Group)

La Petite Academy (part of Learning Care Group) Location: Fort Worth, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help lead a childcare center where you support teachers, families, and kids every day. This role is great if you have licensed childcare experience and want no nights or weekends, 50% childcare discount, flexible schedules, and ongoing training and tuition help.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Location: Fort Worth, TX (also listed for Palmdale, CA)

(also listed for Palmdale, CA) Type: Full-time

Salary: $104,900 – $194,700/year

Senior role building and delivering advanced maintenance training for high‑performance aircraft systems. You’ll design multimedia courseware, use tools like simulators and VR/AR, travel up to 25%, and get strong benefits including medical, 401(k) match, paid time off, and flexible schedules—Secret clearance and U.S. citizenship required.

Employer: LTIMindtree (LTM)

Location: Fort Worth, TX (hybrid)

(hybrid) Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not listed for this posting (pay depends on skills, experience, and location)

Hands‑on technical trainer role teaching software engineering, Agile/DevOps, cloud (Azure/AWS), and Generative AI. You’ll build labs and curricula, coach developers through real coding exercises, and cover responsible AI topics, with benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, paid vacation, holidays, and parental leave.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings and details on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.