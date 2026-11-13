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🍽️ Fort Worth Food & Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Openings
Fort Worth’s food scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work, friendly people, and flexible hours, these spots are worth a look.
Barista – Roots Coffeehouse
- Employer: Boulevard of Greens (Roots Coffeehouse)
- Location: Fort Worth & North Richland Hills, TX
- Pay: $15–$19/hour with tips ($11–$15 base + tips)
- Type: Full-time & Part-time, in person
No barista experience needed. Flexible schedule, health insurance, 401(k) with match, PTO, and room to grow into lead roles while you learn coffee on real equipment.
Dog Daycare Attendant – Metro Animals
- Employer: Boulevard of Greens (Metro Animals)
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Pay: $11–$16/hour
- Type: Full-time & Part-time, in person
Great fit if you come from restaurants, coffee shops, or hotels and love dogs. You’ll supervise play, chat with pet parents, help at the front desk, and get flexible scheduling, benefits, and growth into leadership.
Prep Cook / Kitchen Team Member – Plant-Based Café
- Employer: Boulevard of Greens
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Pay: $14–$18/hour with tips ($11–$15 base + tips)
- Type: Full-time & Part-time, in person
No kitchen experience needed; they’ll train you on bowls, juices, and smoothies in a small, organized kitchen. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, paid training, and flexible hours.
Assistant Manager – Panda Express
- Employer: Panda Restaurant Group
- Location: Fort Worth, TX (must be flexible within ~50 miles)
- Pay: Competitive with bonus opportunities (exact amount not listed)
- Type: Full-time
Lead a single store, manage a team, and drive results with paid leadership training, free meals, full benefits, 401(k) with match, PTO, and strong growth paths into higher management.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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