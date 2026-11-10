📣 Fort Worth Sales & Marketing Jobs With Multiple High-Earning Roles

Fort Worth’s sales scene is busy right now, with strong options whether you’re a seasoned closer or just getting started. Here are a few solid roles where you can grow your income and your skills.

Employer: Series Homes

Series Homes Location: Fort Worth, TX (office-based in the Fort Worth MSA)

(office-based in the Fort Worth MSA) Type: Full-time, 100% commission

Salary: $150k–$200k on-target Year 1 earnings (commission)

Licensed Texas real estate pros: this role focuses on selling and acquiring 2–4 unit and ADU properties using Series Homes’ tech and owner lists. You’ll prospect owners, run listing and cash-offer appointments, and earn market-leading splits (up to 85/15) plus $5,000 per Series cash-offer deal.

Employer: FitzMark (third-party logistics)

(third-party logistics) Location: Fort Worth, TX (on-site office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Build a book of business in transportation and logistics sales, prospecting shippers across many industries. You’ll cold call, email, and network, with paid industry training, on-site gym, medical/vision/dental, 401(k) with match or student loan help, PTO, and holidays.

Employer: Garrison Prime Inc.

Location: Fort Worth, TX 76137 (hybrid: in-person + work-from-home)

Type: Full-time

Pay: About $800–$1,200 per week (daily draw, ~$200 per sale commission, weekly bonuses $400–$1,400, uncapped)

Great for newer reps who want to learn and earn in fiber and wireless telecom sales. You’ll join daily Zoom huddles, meet customers in person, and get paid training, advancement programs, wireless discounts, and private group fitness classes.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still apply—you can always say no to an offer, but you can’t say yes to one you never get.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.