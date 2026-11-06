🏭 Fort Worth Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings

Fort Worth’s manufacturing scene is busy right now—lots of hands-on roles plus a few great paths into leadership. Here are several solid options if you like building, fixing, or keeping production moving.

Employer: HumCap (client in heavy-duty trailer & fabrication)

Location: Fort Worth, TX (area)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base + performance bonus (not listed)

Lead a team of 40–50 shop-floor employees making heavy-duty trailers and fabricated products. This is a very hands-on role (about 80% on the floor) owning schedules, safety, quality, and productivity, and reporting directly to the CEO.

Employer: Siemens

Location: Fort Worth, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.11 – $21.74 per hour

Work in a modern factory building low-voltage electrical products on 1st shift. Good fit if you’re comfortable with tools, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want steady work with a global company.

Employer: InterConnect Wiring

Location: Fort Worth, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Run braiding and laser marking machines for aircraft wiring, doing setups, basic troubleshooting, and daily maintenance. Great for someone with basic computer skills who likes technical, detail-focused work and can lift 50 lb wire spools.

Employer: InterConnect Wiring

Location: Fort Worth, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Test aerospace wiring harnesses using DIT-MCO and other tools, troubleshoot failures, and help improve test programs. Ideal if you have 2+ years in aerospace, can read engineering drawings, and like problem-solving.

Employer: InterConnect Wiring

Location: Fort Worth, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Own the tool crib and calibration process—tracking tools, keeping kits ready, and coordinating repairs and maintenance. Good for someone organized, tech-savvy, and comfortable lifting up to 50 lbs.

Employer: DHL Supply Chain

Location: Fort Worth, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.75 per hour

Inspect, test, and troubleshoot electronic equipment on 1st shift (8:00am–4:30pm, Mon–Fri) with overtime as needed. Comes with benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, and tuition reimbursement in a large, stable logistics company.

Employer: Bell Textron Inc.

Location: Fort Worth, TX

Type: Full-time, First shift

Pay: Not listed

Build and repair precision jigs, fixtures, and gauges for aerospace manufacturing, working to tight tolerances with toolroom equipment. Best for experienced toolmakers with about 5 years in jig/fixture or tool & die work.

(Note: This role also appears under Textron; it’s the same Bell Textron position, so listed once here.)

Employer: The Reynolds Company

Location: Fort Worth, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

General warehouse role handling shipping, receiving, order picking, and inventory, with regular lifting up to 50–75+ lbs and forklift use. Good entry point if you have 1+ year work experience and want steady physical work.

Employer: Not listed

Location: Fort Worth, TX

Type: Other (on-the-road manufacturing support)

Pay: $25.27 – $30.43 per hour

Support manufacturing and production by moving materials, helping with equipment, and keeping areas clean and safe. Strong fit if you’re physically active, can lift heavy items, and want on-the-job training, PTO, and a retirement plan.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Fort Worth plants are busy, and good roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.