🛒 Fort Worth Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Fort Worth retail and customer service is buzzing right now, with options from luxury boutiques to banks and specialty shops. Here are a few solid roles if you like helping customers and staying busy on your feet.

Employer: Keller Executive Search (for a luxury Western lifestyle retailer)

Keller Executive Search (for a luxury Western lifestyle retailer) Location: Fort Worth, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,000–$100,000 base, plus benefits

Lead the launch of a brand-new luxury Western retail store in Fort Worth—hiring the team, building the customer base, and owning sales and operations. This is a good fit if you have luxury or specialty retail management experience and want to shape the store’s culture from day one.

Employer: TurfHub Distributing, LLC (Purchase Green)

Location: Fort Worth, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Mix of customer service and light warehouse work helping people with artificial grass orders—quotes, invoices, payments, and basic math for measurements. Comes with medical, 401(k), PTO, and holiday pay, and is great if you like a hands-on role instead of sitting all day.

Employer: Southside Bank

Location: Fort Worth Cityview branch, Fort Worth, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00/hour (more with experience)

Front-line banking role handling deposits, withdrawals, and customer questions while learning bank products and compliance. Offers day-one medical eligibility, 401(k) with match, PTO, paid bank holidays, and tuition reimbursement—nice option if you want a stable, professional setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.