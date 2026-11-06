👔 Fort Worth Executive & Management Roles – Multiple Openings

Fort Worth is busy right now with leadership roles across retail, tech, property, and big distribution. If you’ve got management experience, there’s a solid mix of hands-on and strategic jobs to check out.

Employer: PTR Global

PTR Global Location: Fort Worth, TX (Hybrid – 3 days onsite)

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

This role leads enterprise SAP Finance (ECC/S/4HANA) and procurement platforms (Coupa, Sievo, S2P/P2P) for an airline industry client. You’ll manage roadmaps, budgets, and cross‑functional teams using ITIL/Agile, so it’s a strong fit if you have 9+ years in tech program delivery and top‑tier stakeholder skills.

Employer: Petco

Location: Fort Worth, TX – Hulen area

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run a high‑volume pet retail store, leading people, performance, and operations. You’ll own sales, staffing, animal care standards, and community events, ideal if you have 3+ years of management (retail preferred) and love working with pets and customers.

Employer: Cinemark

Location: Ridgmar Mall, Fort Worth, TX

Type: Full-time (40+ hrs, evenings/weekends/holidays)

Salary: Not listed

Lead all day‑to‑day theatre operations for a multi‑million‑dollar cinema: P&L, hiring, scheduling, inventory, and guest experience. Good match if you have 3+ years theatre management, can handle a fast, guest‑facing environment, and like perks such as free movies and growth paths.

Employer: BW Design Group

Location: Fort Worth, TX (office-based with jobsite work)

(office-based with jobsite work) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Oversee complex industrial construction projects for food, beverage, CPG, and life science clients from inception to close‑out. This is a senior role for someone with 12+ years in construction, strong contract and bid skills, and experience managing projects up to $150M.

Employer: Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits

Location: Fort Worth, TX 76177

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

High‑impact leadership role over facilities, inventory control, and warehouse management systems for a major beverage distributor. You’ll guide budgets, process improvement, and Six Sigma/Lean initiatives; best for leaders with 7+ years in operations or wholesale management and strong ERP/SAP experience.

Employer: Q10 Property Advisors

Location: Morningside, Fort Worth, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Manage multiple apartment communities in DFW, handling leasing, budgets, staff hiring, and resident relations. Great if you have 2+ years as an apartment manager, strong sales and budgeting skills, and ideally bilingual with experience in systems like ResMan.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are open to strong leaders who are ready to grow into the role.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.