🍽️ Fort Worth Food & Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Openings

Fort Worth’s food scene is busy and hiring. Here are several solid front-of-house and back-of-house roles, many with growth paths and clear pay info.

Employer: McDonald's (independent franchise)

McDonald's (independent franchise) Location: Fort Worth, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive (not listed)

Lead shifts, manage crew, and keep service fast, friendly, and clean. This role is great if you’re 18+ with some leadership or restaurant/retail experience and want benefits, training, and a path to move up.

Employer: La Quinta (Franchise Location)

Location: Fort Worth, TX

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Weekdays 7am–3pm , weekends required

Weekdays , weekends required Pay: From $13.00/hour

Handle guest check-ins/outs, reservations, and light breakfast setup while keeping the lobby welcoming. Good fit if you have 2+ years customer service and 1 year hotel experience and like steady daytime hours.

Employer: Luna Grill

Location: Fort Worth, TX

Type: Part-time

Pay (TX market): $13.00–$16.00/hour (up to $19.00/hour with tips)

Run the floor, support your team, and keep guests happy in a fast-casual setting. Ideal if you have 1–3 years restaurant or guest-service leadership and want flexible hours, tip pool, and growth into higher leadership.

Employer: Luna Grill

Location: Fort Worth, TX

Type: Part-time

Pay (TX market): $14.00–$17.00/hour (up to $20.00/hour with tips)

Oversee back-of-house operations while cooking and keeping quality and food safety on point. Great for cooks with 1+ year kitchen leadership in fast-casual or high-volume spots who want a step up without leaving the line.

Employer: Luna Grill

Location: Fort Worth, TX

Type: Part-time

Pay (TX market): $12.00–$15.00/hour (up to $18.00/hour with tips)

Be the face of the restaurant—greeting guests, taking orders, running food, and keeping the dining room sharp. Good match if you have 1+ year guest-facing or fast-casual experience and love fast, friendly service.

Employer: Not listed

Location: Fort Worth, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00–$21.00/hour

Keep the kitchen running by washing dishes, cleaning, and helping with basic food prep. No experience required—solid pay for an entry-level back-of-house role if you’re ready for physical, fast-paced work.

Employer: Luna Grill

Location: Fort Worth, TX

Type: Part-time

Pay (TX market): $14.50–$16.00/hour (up to $19.00/hour with tips)

Work the line cooking fresh, made-to-order dishes and rotating through stations. Best for cooks with 1+ year fast-casual or high-volume experience who want flexible schedules, tip share, and room to grow.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have multiple openings and are growing.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.