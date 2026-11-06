🏥 Fort Worth Healthcare Jobs with Multiple RN & Leadership Roles

Fort Worth’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options for night owls, home‑health pros, and nurse leaders. Here are a few strong openings worth a look this week.

Employer: Cook Children's Health Care System

Cook Children's Health Care System Location: Medical Center – Fort Worth, TX

Type: Full-time , third shift, Mon–Fri, four 10-hour shifts starting 8:30 pm , weekend rotation

, third shift, , weekend rotation Department: Lab – Pathology

Work in a busy pediatric lab using your MLS skills to run clinical tests, solve technical issues, and keep systems running smoothly. Requires a Bachelor’s in lab/related science, NAACLS program completion, and ASCP (or equivalent) certification or eligibility; pediatric experience is a plus.

Employer: Optum (Amedisys, part of the Optum family)

(Amedisys, part of the Optum family) Location: Fort Worth, TX

Type: Full-time , after-hours/on-call

, after-hours/on-call Salary: $79,600 – $119,400/year (based on full-time employment and experience)

Provide after-hours hospice support, triage patient needs by phone and in person, and coordinate with physicians and care teams to manage urgent issues at home. You’ll need a current RN license, CPR, 1+ year of nursing experience (hospice/home health/acute preferred), plus a driver’s license and reliable transportation.

Employer: Avir Vista at Park View

Location: Fort Worth, TX

Type: Full-time

Help lead clinical operations in a long‑term care setting, supporting the Director of Nursing and building a strong care team. Role offers competitive pay, 401(k) with match, company‑paid holidays, PTO, health insurance, and Daily Pay, and requires a valid Texas nurse license, CPR, and at least 1 year of supervisory experience in a hospital, SNF, or similar setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors often open once you’re in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.