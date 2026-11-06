🐱 Friendly Fort Worth Cats Ready to Join Your Family

Fort Worth has some very sweet cats and kittens hoping for a cozy home. Here are a few local kitties who are ready to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue (mostly)

Gray/Blue (mostly) Shelter: Fort Worth ACC - PetSmart Alliance Adoption Center

Phone: (817) 392-7117

Billy is a young gray kitten looking for a fresh start in life. As a baby, he’ll need gentle guidance, playtime, and patience as he grows into your new best friend.

👉 Meet Billy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Calico

Calico Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Calico / Dilute Calico

Calico / Dilute Calico Adoption Fee: $0 (no fee listed)

(no fee listed) Shelter/Org: For Adoption By Private Owner (Fort Worth, TX)

Zena is an adult calico girl with a gentle heart. Her owner says she’s super sweet and loves to cuddle once she warms up to you. She’s a bit shy at first and will need some time to adjust in a new home. Zena is being rehomed because her current home is a small one-bedroom apartment with too many animals, and she is being harassed by the other cats. She would really benefit from a calmer, more peaceful space.

👉 Meet Zena and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown or Chocolate

Brown or Chocolate Shelter: Fort Worth Animal Care & Control Center

Phone: (817) 392-1234

This fluffy brown mediumhair baby girl doesn’t have a name listed yet, but she’s ready for someone to give her one—and a loving home to go with it.

👉 Meet this kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly black

Mostly black Shelter: Fort Worth ACC - PetSmart Hulen Adoption Center

Phone: (817) 731-4353 ext.7

Woodroad Call is a black mediumhair kitten with lots of growing and learning ahead of him. He’s waiting at the PetSmart Hulen Adoption Center for a family to show him the good life.

👉 Meet Woodroad Call and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown or Chocolate (mostly)

Brown or Chocolate (mostly) Shelter: Fort Worth ACC - PetSmart Hulen Adoption Center

Phone: (817) 731-4353 ext.7

Rockette-DEF is a brown/chocolate shorthair kitten. He’s young, curious, and ready to grow up in a safe, loving home.

👉 Meet Rockette- DEF and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: White (mostly)

White (mostly) Shelter: Fort Worth ACC - PetSmart Hulen Adoption Center

Phone: (817) 731-4353 ext.7

Rocky-DEF is a mostly white kitten who’s still just a baby. If you’re looking for a young cat to grow up with your family, he could be a great match.

👉 Meet Rocky- DEF and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Shelter: Fort Worth Animal Care & Control Center

Phone: (817) 392-1234

Sabrina is a young all-black kitty, past the tiny kitten stage but still full of youth and energy. She’s waiting at the city shelter for someone to give her a second chance.

👉 Meet Sabrina and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Shelter: Fort Worth Animal Care & Control Center

Phone: (817) 392-1234

Malek is a tiny all-black boy who’s just starting out in life. He’ll need playtime, patience, and lots of love as he grows.

👉 Meet Malek and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (mostly)

Black (mostly) Shelter: Fort Worth Animal Care & Control Center

Phone: (817) 392-1234

Turk is a mostly black kitten who’s eager for a safe home and a soft bed. If you’re ready for kitten energy, he’d love to meet you.

👉 Meet Turk and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Shelter: Fort Worth Animal Care & Control Center

Phone: (817) 392-1234

Tux is a classic black-and-white tuxedo kitten. He’s young, stylish, and ready to charm his way into your heart and home.

👉 Meet Tux and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown or Chocolate (mostly)

Brown or Chocolate (mostly) Shelter: Fort Worth ACC - PetSmart Hulen Adoption Center

Phone: (817) 731-4353 ext.7

Cranberry Sauce is a brown/chocolate baby girl with a festive name and a bright future ahead—she just needs a family to share it with.

👉 Meet Cranberry Sauce and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Fort Worth area and thinking about adding a cat to your home, please reach out to the shelters and owners listed above or visit in person. Sharing these kitties with friends, family, and on social media can also help them find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.