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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Fort Worth Today
There are some nice free items around Fort Worth and nearby neighborhoods right now. If you’re looking to save money or help things find a new home, take a look below.
FREE Ivy/Airplane Plant
What it is: Airplane plant pups and ivy tendrils you can root at home.
- Condition: Healthy cuttings/pups to root
- How to use: Place in water or moist soil to grow roots
- Location: Candleridge, Fort Worth, TX
- Notes from poster: Take any or all, but do not take the buckets they’re in.
- Source: nextdoor.com
Halloween Pumpkin Toss Game
What it is: A fun Halloween-themed pumpkin toss game with ghost and skull designs.
- Includes: Toss board and bean bags
- Great for: Kids’ parties, fall festivals, or classroom games
- Location: The Parks At Boat Club, Fort Worth, TX
- Source: nextdoor.com
Unicorn Ride-On Toy
What it is: Colorful unicorn ride-on toy with buttons and wheels.
- Features: Ride-on style toy; has buttons (likely for sounds/lights) and rolling wheels
- Good for: Young kids who like pretend play and riding toys
- Location: Sendera Ranch, Haslet, TX (north of Fort Worth)
- Source: nextdoor.com
Free Bubble Wrap
What it is: A garbage bag full of clean, reusable bubble wrap.
- Condition: Clean and ready to reuse
- Great for: Moving, shipping packages, or storing fragile items
- Location: Central Meadowbrook, Fort Worth, TX
- Pickup details: Message the poster on Nextdoor for the exact address; they’ll leave it on the front porch.
- Source: nextdoor.com
USG Sheetrock Plus 3 Joint Compound
What it is: USG Sheetrock Plus 3 Joint Compound, 3.5 qt (3.3 L).
- Use for: Drywall and plaster patching repairs
- Size: 3.5 quart (3.3 liter) container
- Location: Edgecliff, Fort Worth, TX
- Source: nextdoor.com
If you see something you like, try to contact the poster soon—free items in Fort Worth tend to go fast.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.