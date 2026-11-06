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Fort Worth

🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Fort Worth Today

8 days ago

There are some nice free items around Fort Worth and nearby neighborhoods right now. If you’re looking to save money or help things find a new home, take a look below.

FREE Ivy/Airplane Plant

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XhDMw_1GoMW56o00

What it is: Airplane plant pups and ivy tendrils you can root at home.

  • Condition: Healthy cuttings/pups to root
  • How to use: Place in water or moist soil to grow roots
  • Location: Candleridge, Fort Worth, TX
  • Notes from poster: Take any or all, but do not take the buckets they’re in.
  • Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Halloween Pumpkin Toss Game

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q7y34_1GoMW56o00

What it is: A fun Halloween-themed pumpkin toss game with ghost and skull designs.

  • Includes: Toss board and bean bags
  • Great for: Kids’ parties, fall festivals, or classroom games
  • Location: The Parks At Boat Club, Fort Worth, TX
  • Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Unicorn Ride-On Toy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D21Yq_1GoMW56o00

What it is: Colorful unicorn ride-on toy with buttons and wheels.

  • Features: Ride-on style toy; has buttons (likely for sounds/lights) and rolling wheels
  • Good for: Young kids who like pretend play and riding toys
  • Location: Sendera Ranch, Haslet, TX (north of Fort Worth)
  • Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free Bubble Wrap

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RucOT_1GoMW56o00

What it is: A garbage bag full of clean, reusable bubble wrap.

  • Condition: Clean and ready to reuse
  • Great for: Moving, shipping packages, or storing fragile items
  • Location: Central Meadowbrook, Fort Worth, TX
  • Pickup details: Message the poster on Nextdoor for the exact address; they’ll leave it on the front porch.
  • Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

USG Sheetrock Plus 3 Joint Compound

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I0SKu_1GoMW56o00

What it is: USG Sheetrock Plus 3 Joint Compound, 3.5 qt (3.3 L).

  • Use for: Drywall and plaster patching repairs
  • Size: 3.5 quart (3.3 liter) container
  • Location: Edgecliff, Fort Worth, TX
  • Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

If you see something you like, try to contact the poster soon—free items in Fort Worth tend to go fast.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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