🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Fort Worth Today

There are some nice free items around Fort Worth and nearby neighborhoods right now. If you’re looking to save money or help things find a new home, take a look below.

What it is: Airplane plant pups and ivy tendrils you can root at home.

Condition: Healthy cuttings/pups to root

Healthy cuttings/pups to root How to use: Place in water or moist soil to grow roots

Place in water or moist soil to grow roots Location: Candleridge, Fort Worth, TX

Notes from poster: Take any or all, but do not take the buckets they’re in.

Take any or all, but they’re in. Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

What it is: A fun Halloween-themed pumpkin toss game with ghost and skull designs.

Includes: Toss board and bean bags

Toss board and bean bags Great for: Kids’ parties, fall festivals, or classroom games

Kids’ parties, fall festivals, or classroom games Location: The Parks At Boat Club, Fort Worth, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

What it is: Colorful unicorn ride-on toy with buttons and wheels.

Features: Ride-on style toy; has buttons (likely for sounds/lights) and rolling wheels

Ride-on style toy; has buttons (likely for sounds/lights) and rolling wheels Good for: Young kids who like pretend play and riding toys

Young kids who like pretend play and riding toys Location: Sendera Ranch, Haslet, TX (north of Fort Worth)

(north of Fort Worth) Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

What it is: A garbage bag full of clean, reusable bubble wrap.

Condition: Clean and ready to reuse

Clean and ready to reuse Great for: Moving, shipping packages, or storing fragile items

Moving, shipping packages, or storing fragile items Location: Central Meadowbrook, Fort Worth, TX

Pickup details: Message the poster on Nextdoor for the exact address; they’ll leave it on the front porch.

Message the poster on Nextdoor for the exact address; they’ll leave it on the front porch. Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

What it is: USG Sheetrock Plus 3 Joint Compound, 3.5 qt (3.3 L).

Use for: Drywall and plaster patching repairs

Drywall and plaster patching repairs Size: 3.5 quart (3.3 liter) container

3.5 quart (3.3 liter) container Location: Edgecliff, Fort Worth, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

If you see something you like, try to contact the poster soon—free items in Fort Worth tend to go fast.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.