⚖️ Fort Worth Legal & Compliance Jobs with Multiple Openings

Fort Worth’s legal and compliance scene is busy right now, with options from city government to big corporate and private practice. Here are several solid roles if you’re ready for your next move.

Employer: Alcon

Alcon Location: Fort Worth, TX (onsite)

Type: Full-time, Director-level

Salary: $199,750 – $258,500/year

Lead global regulatory operations for Alcon’s surgical and vision care portfolio. You’ll manage submissions, mentor teams, drive Veeva RIM improvements, and work closely with regulators. Requires 10+ years’ experience, 6+ years leadership, and offers a robust benefits package plus relocation.

Employer: Law Office of Bryan Fagan

Location: Fort Worth, TX (DFW/Rockwall offices)

Type: Full-time Attorney

Salary: $75,000 – $130,000 base + up to $70,000 bonus

Courtroom-heavy family law role where the firm handles marketing, intake, and billing, so you focus on litigation. You’ll first-chair trials, mediations, and complex family cases with a dedicated paralegal and strong benefits, including 401(k) match, medical, PTO, and paid CLEs. Requires TX bar + 2+ years of Texas family law litigation.

Employer: City of Fort Worth – Code Compliance, Building Standards Division

Location: Fort Worth, TX

Type: Full-time, Supervisor

Salary: $34.45 – $44.79/hour (about $71,661 – $93,159/year)

Hours: Monday–Friday, 7:30am–4:30pm; some evenings/weekends

Application deadline: Tuesday, November 17, 2026

Supervise a team enforcing city codes on issues like high grass, substandard structures, junk vehicles, and zoning violations. Role includes staff supervision, public presentations, program development, and budget oversight, plus strong city benefits (11 paid holidays, PTO, pension, medical/dental/vision). Requires 4+ years related field experience, 1+ year supervisory, and a State of Texas Enforcement Officer Certificate.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—polish your resume, tailor it to the posting, and get that application in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.