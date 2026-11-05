🚌 Fort Worth transportation jobs with multiple local driver roles

Fort Worth is busy and growing, which means steady work for people who can drive, haul, and keep equipment moving. Here are several solid transportation‑focused openings with local home time and strong benefits.

Employer: J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Location: Fort Worth, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: Average annual pay listed (exact range not shown) + $10,000 sign-on bonus

Local Class A role hauling intermodal freight with daily home time and majority no-touch freight. You get paid online orientation, PTO from day one, 401(k) with company match, and medical, dental, and vision after 30 days.

Employer: Not listed (direct hire)

Not listed (direct hire) Location: Fort Worth, TX

Type: Full-time and part-time options

Full-time and part-time options Pay: From $20.00/hour

Hiring CDL Class A or B drivers plus 2 warehouse/forklift workers for local routes, home every night, Monday–Friday. Flexible 7–8 AM start, good benefits (health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO), and a bilingual (English/Spanish) friendly workplace.

Employer: Clean Harbors / EnviroServe

Location: Fort Worth, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: $28.00 – $34.00/hour

Class A CDL role running vacuum trucks, roll-offs, and other equipment for hazardous waste clean-up. Strong safety culture, health benefits after 30 days, 401(k) with match, Employee Stock Purchase Plan, and paid training with room to grow.

Employer: Sunbelt Rentals

Location: Fort Worth, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.38 – $29.39/hour

Hands-on mechanic/technician job working on lifts, diesel and heavy equipment that keeps transportation and construction jobs running. Offers a big benefits package (health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, tuition help) and a clear path to grow into lead tech or management.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have more openings nearby and room to move up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.