undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🚚 Fort Worth Supply Chain Jobs With Multiple Openings Right Now
Fort Worth’s logistics scene is busy, and local warehouses and distributors are hiring across different experience levels. If you like fast-paced work and keeping products moving, these roles are worth a look.
Dock Setter
Employer: McLane Company
Location: Fort Worth, TX
Type: Full-time
Pay: $20.25/hour
Schedule: Sunday–Thursday, 8:00 PM until complete
Help coordinate product on grocery docks for loading using powered equipment. Night shift with strong benefits after 60 days (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid time off) and room to grow in a large, long-standing distribution company.
Manager, Asset Management
Employer: Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits
Location: Fort Worth, TX 76177
Type: Full-time
Pay: Not listed
Lead inventory accuracy and SAP/WMS data for a major beverage distributor. This role oversees cycle counts, audits, shrink investigations, and vendor inventory issues—ideal if you have distribution center experience and strong Excel/WMS skills.
Warehouse Associate
Employer: ROYAL BRASS and HOSE
Location: Fort Worth, TX
Type: Full-time
Pay: Not listed
Hands-on warehouse role with an employee-owned company handling order pulling, shipping/receiving, hose assembly, and front counter support. Good fit if you like physical work, forklifts, and being part of a small, detail-focused team.
Purchasing Clerk
Employer: INTERCONNECT WIRING
Location: Fort Worth, TX
Type: Not listed (appears to be full-time office-based)
Pay: Not listed
Support the purchasing team with order follow-up, vendor emails, and supplier reports. Great entry point into supply chain if you’re organized, comfortable with Excel (VLOOKUP & Pivot Tables), and like working with both numbers and people.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and you can always keep looking while your applications are out.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.