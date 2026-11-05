🚚 Fort Worth Supply Chain Jobs With Multiple Openings Right Now

Fort Worth’s logistics scene is busy, and local warehouses and distributors are hiring across different experience levels. If you like fast-paced work and keeping products moving, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: McLane Company

Location: Fort Worth, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.25/hour

Schedule: Sunday–Thursday, 8:00 PM until complete

Help coordinate product on grocery docks for loading using powered equipment. Night shift with strong benefits after 60 days (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid time off) and room to grow in a large, long-standing distribution company.

Employer: Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits

Location: Fort Worth, TX 76177

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead inventory accuracy and SAP/WMS data for a major beverage distributor. This role oversees cycle counts, audits, shrink investigations, and vendor inventory issues—ideal if you have distribution center experience and strong Excel/WMS skills.

Employer: ROYAL BRASS and HOSE

Location: Fort Worth, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Hands-on warehouse role with an employee-owned company handling order pulling, shipping/receiving, hose assembly, and front counter support. Good fit if you like physical work, forklifts, and being part of a small, detail-focused team.

Employer: INTERCONNECT WIRING

Location: Fort Worth, TX

Type: Not listed (appears to be full-time office-based)

Pay: Not listed

Support the purchasing team with order follow-up, vendor emails, and supplier reports. Great entry point into supply chain if you’re organized, comfortable with Excel (VLOOKUP & Pivot Tables), and like working with both numbers and people.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and you can always keep looking while your applications are out.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.