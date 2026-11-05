💻 Fort Worth IT Jobs With Multiple Roles From $65K–$325K

Fort Worth tech is buzzing right now—defense, consulting, and logistics companies are all hiring. Here are several solid IT roles, from hands-on support to senior leadership.

Employer: GovCIO

GovCIO Location: Fort Worth, TX (travel across the US ~70–80%)

(travel across the US ~70–80%) Salary: $65,000 – $90,000/year

Type: Full-time

This role is for someone who likes being on the move and working with hardware. You’ll install routers, switches, and Wi‑Fi at government sites and support users on a large Windows network. Active Secret clearance is required.

Employer: Strive Solutions

Strive Solutions Location: Fort Worth, TX

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

You’ll design and automate cloud infrastructure for transportation and warehousing platforms. Great fit if you enjoy CI/CD pipelines, IaC, observability, and high‑availability systems, and want to work closely with software, data, and operations teams.

Employer: PwC

Location: Fort Worth, TX

Salary: $73,500 – $212,280/year (range varies by location)

(range varies by location) Type: Full-time

Lead platform support operations across cloud and on‑prem environments within PwC’s DevSecOps practice. You’ll manage teams, guide incident response, and work with tools like Azure DevOps, GitHub, Terraform, Splunk, Dynatrace, and major security platforms.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Location: Fort Worth, TX

Salary: $91,200 – $169,400/year

Type: Full-time

Work on mission‑focused software in C/C++ on Linux or RTOS for aerospace and defense systems. Ideal if you like low‑level development, real‑time systems, and tools like Git, CMake, Python, and networking or hardware protocols.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Location: Fort Worth, TX

Salary: $180,000 – $325,000/year

Type: Full-time

Senior leader role owning the F‑35 software organization (~800+ engineers). You’ll drive software strategy, DevSecOps modernization, AI/ML adoption, and cloud‑native architectures while managing hiring, performance, and large‑scale delivery.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Location: Fort Worth, TX

Salary: $120,600 – $224,000/year

Type: Full-time

Senior‑level software engineer role leading complex development work across the full lifecycle. You’ll help set standards, solve tough technical problems, and support critical aerospace and defense software programs.

If one of these caught your eye, save the link and apply soon—Fort Worth tech roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.