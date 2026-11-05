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Fort Worth
💻 Fort Worth IT Jobs With Multiple Roles From $65K–$325K
3 days ago
Fort Worth tech is buzzing right now—defense, consulting, and logistics companies are all hiring. Here are several solid IT roles, from hands-on support to senior leadership.
Customer Support Administrator (IT Specialist) / Installer
- Employer: GovCIO
- Location: Fort Worth, TX (travel across the US ~70–80%)
- Salary: $65,000 – $90,000/year
- Type: Full-time
This role is for someone who likes being on the move and working with hardware. You’ll install routers, switches, and Wi‑Fi at government sites and support users on a large Windows network. Active Secret clearance is required.
Cloud DevOps Engineer
- Employer: Strive Solutions
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
You’ll design and automate cloud infrastructure for transportation and warehousing platforms. Great fit if you enjoy CI/CD pipelines, IaC, observability, and high‑availability systems, and want to work closely with software, data, and operations teams.
CTIO - Platform Support Operations Manager - Manager
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Salary: $73,500 – $212,280/year (range varies by location)
- Type: Full-time
Lead platform support operations across cloud and on‑prem environments within PwC’s DevSecOps practice. You’ll manage teams, guide incident response, and work with tools like Azure DevOps, GitHub, Terraform, Splunk, Dynatrace, and major security platforms.
Software Engineer - E2
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Salary: $91,200 – $169,400/year
- Type: Full-time
Work on mission‑focused software in C/C++ on Linux or RTOS for aerospace and defense systems. Ideal if you like low‑level development, real‑time systems, and tools like Git, CMake, Python, and networking or hardware protocols.
Software Engineering Director - L7
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Salary: $180,000 – $325,000/year
- Type: Full-time
Senior leader role owning the F‑35 software organization (~800+ engineers). You’ll drive software strategy, DevSecOps modernization, AI/ML adoption, and cloud‑native architectures while managing hiring, performance, and large‑scale delivery.
Software Engineer Stf - E4
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Salary: $120,600 – $224,000/year
- Type: Full-time
Senior‑level software engineer role leading complex development work across the full lifecycle. You’ll help set standards, solve tough technical problems, and support critical aerospace and defense software programs.
If one of these caught your eye, save the link and apply soon—Fort Worth tech roles tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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