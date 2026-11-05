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Fort Worth
🏥 Fort Worth Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Openings From Entry-Level to Advanced
3 days ago
Fort Worth’s healthcare scene is booming right now – from big hospital systems to specialty clinics, there’s a lot hiring across the city. Here are several solid roles, whether you’re just starting out or already deep into your career.
Maternal Fetal Medicine Physician
- Employer: Pediatrix Medical Group
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive compensation package (plus potential sign-on and relocation)
Join an established, multi-site MFM group serving high‑risk pregnancies across the DFW region. Expect strong NICU and pediatric subspecialty support, flexible work/life balance, and comprehensive benefits.
OB/GYN Hospitalist
- Employer: Pediatrix Medical Group (Texas Health Harris Methodist)
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive compensation package (sign-on/relocation possible)
Double‑coverage hospitalist role at a busy, high‑risk delivery center with a Level III NICU. 24‑hour shifts, no clinic, flexible scheduling, and a deep benefits package for experienced BC/BE OB/GYNs.
Senior Laboratory Technician
- Employer: The START Center for Cancer Research
- Location: 900 W Magnolia Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104
- Type: Listed as Volunteer (full-time schedule, Mon–Fri 8–5 with on‑call rotation)
- Salary: Competitive, based on experience
Hands‑on lab role in early‑phase oncology research handling specimens, point‑of‑care testing, and quality control. Great fit if you have an associate degree in a lab science and want to grow in cancer research with strong benefits.
Patient Care Technician – PCT (Dialysis)
- Employer: Fresenius Medical Care
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Type: Full-time
Work directly with dialysis patients: set up machines, monitor treatments, and support nurses. Good for candidates with a high school diploma and some patient care experience who want structured training and a stable clinical role.
Closed Door Pharmacy Technician (Back-End)
- Employer: CVS Health / Omnicare
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)
- Pay Range: $16.00 – $26.21/hour
Support long‑term care patients from a non‑retail pharmacy setting, rotating through packaging, returns, narcotics, IV, and more. Requires pharmacy tech registration/certification and 1+ year of experience, plus access to CVS’s full benefits.
Respiratory Therapist Extern (PRN)
- Employer: Medical City Fort Worth (HCA Healthcare)
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Type: PRN / Extern
Perfect for respiratory therapy students within 6 months of graduation who want hospital experience in a large, Magnet‑designated facility. No prior experience required; BLS needed.
Patient Access Representative
- Employer: University of North Texas Health Science Center – Pediatrics
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 8am–5pm)
- Salary: Commensurate with experience
Front‑desk role handling check‑in/out, scheduling, insurance, and medical records in an academic pediatrics clinic. Great entry point with strong university benefits; high school diploma and 1 year of customer service required.
Physical Therapy Technician (PT Tech)
- Employer: Therapy Partners of North Texas
- Location: Listed as Fort Worth, clinic described in Coppell, TX
- Type: Part-time
Assist PTs in an outpatient ortho clinic with patient care, equipment, and keeping the clinic running smoothly. Good fit if you’re energetic, patient‑focused, and have at least 1 year in a medical setting.
Travel Cath Lab Radiology Technologist – $2,906/week
- Employer: AHS Staffing
- Location: Fort Worth, TX (Travel assignment)
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 3x12 day shifts
- Estimated Weekly Pay: $2,906.24 (wages + stipends)
Cardiac cath lab travel role with strong weekly pay, housing/meals per diem, and recruiter support. Requires graduation from an accredited program, active license/certs, and ~2 years of relevant experience.
Travel CVOR Technologist – $1,858/week
- Employer: Zack Group
- Location: Fort Worth, TX (Travel assignment)
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 3x12 day shifts
- Estimated Weekly Pay: $1,858 (per posting)
Join a traveling CVOR team supporting cardiac/vascular OR cases. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and the backing of a long‑standing medical staffing agency.
Clinical Pharmacist – Acute Care
- Employer: Texas Health Resources – Texas Health Fort Worth
- Location: 1301 Pennsylvania Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104
- Type: Full-time, rotating days/evenings, every 3rd weekend
Acute care pharmacist role in a large, high‑acuity, Magnet hospital. Ideal for PharmD‑prepared pharmacists with hospital or residency experience who want broad clinical exposure and strong benefits (401k, PTO, loan repayment, and more).
Radiology Technologist
- Employer: Medical City Alliance (HCA Healthcare)
- Location: Fort Worth/Keller–Alliance area, TX
- Type: Full-time (Mon 8am–6pm; Tue–Thu 3pm–11:30pm, plus call)
Perform diagnostic X‑ray, fluoro, C‑arm, portable, and OR imaging in a growing community hospital. Requires MRT, BLS, and ARRT (or registry‑eligible) with strong HCA benefits.
LVN – ONMS
- Employer: Medical City Fort Worth (HCA Healthcare)
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Type: Full-time
Provide focused nursing care to higher‑acuity patients, from meds and monitoring to patient education. Great for LVNs with 1+ year of experience, BLS, and a desire to grow within a large hospital system.
Registered Nurse (RN II) – Float Pool, Days
- Employer: Texas Health Resources – Texas Health Southwest
- Location: 6100 Harris Parkway, Fort Worth, TX 76132
- Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week, days
Float across PCU, Med‑Surg, and ED holds in a Magnet, Level III trauma and stroke center. Ideal for RNs with 1+ year experience who like variety, self‑scheduling, and strong growth/education support.
MRI Technologist
- Employer: Cook Children’s Health Care System
- Location: Medical Center – Fort Worth
- Department: Radiology – MRI
- Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week, second shift (3x12s)
Perform MRI on patients from newborns to adults in a pediatric‑focused system. Requires accredited MRI training plus ARRT/ARMRIT and BLS, with a set 11:30am–midnight schedule.
Women’s Health Nurse Practitioner
- Employer: North Texas Area Community Health Center, Inc. (NTACHC)
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Type: Full-time
Advanced practice role focused on OB/GYN and family planning: exams, diagnosis, contraception (including IUDs and implants), STI screening, and lab oversight. Great fit if you’re passionate about community health and women’s health access.
Interpreter – Spanish
- Employer: Cook Children’s Health Care System
- Location: Medical Center – Fort Worth
- Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week, first shift
Use your Spanish and medical terminology skills to support families and care teams across the hospital. Requires high school diploma, 1–2 years in healthcare, BLS, and passing Cook Children’s Spanish proficiency testing.
Certified Medical Assistant II
- Employer: Baylor Scott & White Health – Surgical Specialists Fort Worth
- Location: 1250 8th Ave, Ste 650, Fort Worth, TX 76104
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 8am–5pm
Room patients, take vitals, assist with procedures, give injections, and help with scheduling in a surgical clinic. Requires 2+ years’ experience, an approved CMA credential, and BLS, with day‑one benefits and 401(k) match.
Donor Center Technician (Medical Reception)
- Employer: Grifols
- Location: Fort Worth, TX (Rosedale St)
- Type: Full-time
Entry‑level role in a plasma center doing donor screening, intake, and customer service. High school diploma/GED required; they provide training and a clear path into the plasma/biotech side of healthcare.
Therapy Team Leader
- Employer: Encompass Health
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Type: Full-time
Lead a rehab therapy team while still treating patients as a PT, OT, or SLP. Requires 3+ years’ experience and BLS, with strong benefits, PTO, and leadership growth in an inpatient rehab setting.
If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—save the link, polish your resume, and apply while these roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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