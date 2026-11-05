🏥 Fort Worth Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Openings From Entry-Level to Advanced

Fort Worth’s healthcare scene is booming right now – from big hospital systems to specialty clinics, there’s a lot hiring across the city. Here are several solid roles, whether you’re just starting out or already deep into your career.

Employer: Pediatrix Medical Group

Pediatrix Medical Group Location: Fort Worth, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive compensation package (plus potential sign-on and relocation)

Join an established, multi-site MFM group serving high‑risk pregnancies across the DFW region. Expect strong NICU and pediatric subspecialty support, flexible work/life balance, and comprehensive benefits.

Employer: Pediatrix Medical Group (Texas Health Harris Methodist)

Pediatrix Medical Group (Texas Health Harris Methodist) Location: Fort Worth, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive compensation package (sign-on/relocation possible)

Double‑coverage hospitalist role at a busy, high‑risk delivery center with a Level III NICU. 24‑hour shifts, no clinic, flexible scheduling, and a deep benefits package for experienced BC/BE OB/GYNs.

Employer: The START Center for Cancer Research

Location: 900 W Magnolia Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104

Type: Listed as Volunteer (full-time schedule, Mon–Fri 8–5 with on‑call rotation)

Listed as Volunteer (full-time schedule, Mon–Fri 8–5 with on‑call rotation) Salary: Competitive, based on experience

Hands‑on lab role in early‑phase oncology research handling specimens, point‑of‑care testing, and quality control. Great fit if you have an associate degree in a lab science and want to grow in cancer research with strong benefits.

Employer: Fresenius Medical Care

Location: Fort Worth, TX

Type: Full-time

Work directly with dialysis patients: set up machines, monitor treatments, and support nurses. Good for candidates with a high school diploma and some patient care experience who want structured training and a stable clinical role.

Employer: CVS Health / Omnicare

Location: Fort Worth, TX

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay Range: $16.00 – $26.21/hour

Support long‑term care patients from a non‑retail pharmacy setting, rotating through packaging, returns, narcotics, IV, and more. Requires pharmacy tech registration/certification and 1+ year of experience, plus access to CVS’s full benefits.

Employer: Medical City Fort Worth (HCA Healthcare)

Location: Fort Worth, TX

Type: PRN / Extern

Perfect for respiratory therapy students within 6 months of graduation who want hospital experience in a large, Magnet‑designated facility. No prior experience required; BLS needed.

Employer: University of North Texas Health Science Center – Pediatrics

Location: Fort Worth, TX

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 8am–5pm)

Salary: Commensurate with experience

Front‑desk role handling check‑in/out, scheduling, insurance, and medical records in an academic pediatrics clinic. Great entry point with strong university benefits; high school diploma and 1 year of customer service required.

Employer: Therapy Partners of North Texas

Location: Listed as Fort Worth, clinic described in Coppell, TX

Listed as Fort Worth, clinic described in Coppell, TX Type: Part-time

Assist PTs in an outpatient ortho clinic with patient care, equipment, and keeping the clinic running smoothly. Good fit if you’re energetic, patient‑focused, and have at least 1 year in a medical setting.

Employer: AHS Staffing

Location: Fort Worth, TX (Travel assignment)

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 3x12 day shifts

Estimated Weekly Pay: $2,906.24 (wages + stipends)

Cardiac cath lab travel role with strong weekly pay, housing/meals per diem, and recruiter support. Requires graduation from an accredited program, active license/certs, and ~2 years of relevant experience.

Employer: Zack Group

Location: Fort Worth, TX (Travel assignment)

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 3x12 day shifts

Estimated Weekly Pay: $1,858 (per posting)

Join a traveling CVOR team supporting cardiac/vascular OR cases. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and the backing of a long‑standing medical staffing agency.

Employer: Texas Health Resources – Texas Health Fort Worth

Location: 1301 Pennsylvania Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104

Type: Full-time, rotating days/evenings, every 3rd weekend

Acute care pharmacist role in a large, high‑acuity, Magnet hospital. Ideal for PharmD‑prepared pharmacists with hospital or residency experience who want broad clinical exposure and strong benefits (401k, PTO, loan repayment, and more).

Employer: Medical City Alliance (HCA Healthcare)

Location: Fort Worth/Keller–Alliance area, TX

Type: Full-time (Mon 8am–6pm; Tue–Thu 3pm–11:30pm, plus call)

Perform diagnostic X‑ray, fluoro, C‑arm, portable, and OR imaging in a growing community hospital. Requires MRT, BLS, and ARRT (or registry‑eligible) with strong HCA benefits.

Employer: Medical City Fort Worth (HCA Healthcare)

Location: Fort Worth, TX

Type: Full-time

Provide focused nursing care to higher‑acuity patients, from meds and monitoring to patient education. Great for LVNs with 1+ year of experience, BLS, and a desire to grow within a large hospital system.

Employer: Texas Health Resources – Texas Health Southwest

Location: 6100 Harris Parkway, Fort Worth, TX 76132

Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week, days

Float across PCU, Med‑Surg, and ED holds in a Magnet, Level III trauma and stroke center. Ideal for RNs with 1+ year experience who like variety, self‑scheduling, and strong growth/education support.

Employer: Cook Children’s Health Care System

Location: Medical Center – Fort Worth

Department: Radiology – MRI

Radiology – MRI Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week, second shift (3x12s)

Perform MRI on patients from newborns to adults in a pediatric‑focused system. Requires accredited MRI training plus ARRT/ARMRIT and BLS, with a set 11:30am–midnight schedule.

Employer: North Texas Area Community Health Center, Inc. (NTACHC)

Location: Fort Worth, TX

Type: Full-time

Advanced practice role focused on OB/GYN and family planning: exams, diagnosis, contraception (including IUDs and implants), STI screening, and lab oversight. Great fit if you’re passionate about community health and women’s health access.

Employer: Cook Children’s Health Care System

Location: Medical Center – Fort Worth

Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week, first shift

Use your Spanish and medical terminology skills to support families and care teams across the hospital. Requires high school diploma, 1–2 years in healthcare, BLS, and passing Cook Children’s Spanish proficiency testing.

Employer: Baylor Scott & White Health – Surgical Specialists Fort Worth

Location: 1250 8th Ave, Ste 650, Fort Worth, TX 76104

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 8am–5pm

Room patients, take vitals, assist with procedures, give injections, and help with scheduling in a surgical clinic. Requires 2+ years’ experience, an approved CMA credential, and BLS, with day‑one benefits and 401(k) match.

Employer: Grifols

Location: Fort Worth, TX (Rosedale St)

Type: Full-time

Entry‑level role in a plasma center doing donor screening, intake, and customer service. High school diploma/GED required; they provide training and a clear path into the plasma/biotech side of healthcare.

Employer: Encompass Health

Location: Fort Worth, TX

Type: Full-time

Lead a rehab therapy team while still treating patients as a PT, OT, or SLP. Requires 3+ years’ experience and BLS, with strong benefits, PTO, and leadership growth in an inpatient rehab setting.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—save the link, polish your resume, and apply while these roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.