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Fort Worth
🍽️ Fort Worth Food & Hospitality: Multiple Roles From $12–$60K
3 days ago
Fort Worth’s food and hospitality scene is buzzing right now—lots of options whether you want your first job or a step up into management.
Here are several solid openings around Fort Worth, TX you can scan and apply to fast:
Walsh Ranch Market – Meat Cutter (Full Time)
- Employer: H‑E‑B
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Cut and trim meat, run slicers and grinders, and keep the meat case stocked and spotless. Great if you’ve got 1+ year meat-cutting experience and like a fast, cold‑room retail environment.
Walsh Ranch Bakery – Cake Decorator (Full Time)
- Employer: H‑E‑B
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Decorate cakes, take custom orders, and keep bakery items looking Instagram‑ready. Good fit if you have 1+ year decorating experience and enjoy customer interaction.
Dishwasher / Janitor
- Employer: Darden – Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Variable by location (weekly pay)
Keep dishes, kitchen, and dish area clean and safe so the team can move fast. Comes with weekly pay, flexible schedules, discounts, and growth opportunities.
Restaurant Assistant Manager
- Employer: TSG Restaurants – McAlister’s Deli
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Type: Listed as Internship (Assistant Manager level)
- Salary: $40,000–$60,000 per year
Lead shifts, hire and train team members, and drive great guest experiences. Includes bonus program, PTO, health benefits, 401(k) match, tuition help, and free meals, with no late nights.
Restaurant Manager
- Employer: Chuy’s Restaurants
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive salary (varies by location)
Run a busy, fun Tex‑Mex restaurant with a scratch kitchen. Ideal if you have 2–3 years high‑volume full‑service management and want career growth, benefits, vacation, and 401(k) match.
Shift Manager
- Employer: McDonald’s (Franchise Location)
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Lead shifts, coach crew, and keep service fast and friendly. Good for someone 18+ with leadership experience who wants training, advancement, and flexible hours.
Cook – Morning Shift
- Employer: Raising Cane’s
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Type: Hourly (schedule varies)
- Starting Pay: $12.00/hour
Cook chicken fingers in a fun, high‑energy kitchen and grow into roles like Bird Specialist or Trainer. No experience needed, paid training, weekly pay, PTO, 401(k) match, and more.
Cocinero – Turno de mañana
- Employer: Raising Cane’s
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Type: Puesto por horas
- Pago inicial: $12.00/hora
Cocina palitos de pollo en una cocina rápida y divertida, con muchas opciones de crecimiento. No se requiere experiencia, capacitación pagada, tiempo libre pagado, beneficios médicos y horarios flexibles.
Daytime Team Member
- Employer: Potbelly Sandwich Works
- Location: 3058 S. University Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76109
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $12.75–$13.25/hour + digital tips
Work 8am–4pm daytime shifts making sandwiches, running the register, and keeping the shop clean. Offers PTO, health benefits, 401(k) match, discounts, and growth. Apply by 12/16/2026 (may close sooner).
Server
- Employer: Eggs&More Brunch
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Type: Server (schedule varies)
- Pay: $100–$300 per day
Serve guests in a lively brunch spot, take orders on POS, and upsell specials. Great if you have restaurant or fine‑dining experience and like a busy, guest‑focused floor.
Housekeeping Supervisor
- Employer: Candlewood Suites (Dursh Hospitality Management)
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $15.00–$17.00/hour
Lead multiple housekeeping teams, inspect rooms, and jump in to clean when needed. Requires 1+ year housekeeping management plus English and Spanish.
Night Auditor (Part Time)
- Employer: Four Points by Sheraton Fort Worth North (AJNM Investments LLC)
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: From $14.00/hour
Overnight front desk role handling check‑ins, check‑outs, and end‑of‑day reports. Good for someone with 1 year hotel experience who’s comfortable with night shifts and weekends.
If something here fits your vibe, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while spots are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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