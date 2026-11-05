🍽️ Fort Worth Food & Hospitality: Multiple Roles From $12–$60K

Fort Worth’s food and hospitality scene is buzzing right now—lots of options whether you want your first job or a step up into management.

Here are several solid openings around Fort Worth, TX you can scan and apply to fast:

Employer: H‑E‑B

H‑E‑B Location: Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth, TX Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Cut and trim meat, run slicers and grinders, and keep the meat case stocked and spotless. Great if you’ve got 1+ year meat-cutting experience and like a fast, cold‑room retail environment.

Employer: H‑E‑B

H‑E‑B Location: Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth, TX Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Decorate cakes, take custom orders, and keep bakery items looking Instagram‑ready. Good fit if you have 1+ year decorating experience and enjoy customer interaction.

Employer: Darden – Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

Location: Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth, TX Type: Full-time

Pay: Variable by location (weekly pay)

Keep dishes, kitchen, and dish area clean and safe so the team can move fast. Comes with weekly pay, flexible schedules, discounts, and growth opportunities.

Employer: TSG Restaurants – McAlister’s Deli

Location: Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth, TX Type: Listed as Internship (Assistant Manager level)

Listed as (Assistant Manager level) Salary: $40,000–$60,000 per year

Lead shifts, hire and train team members, and drive great guest experiences. Includes bonus program, PTO, health benefits, 401(k) match, tuition help, and free meals, with no late nights.

Employer: Chuy’s Restaurants

Location: Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth, TX Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive salary (varies by location)

Run a busy, fun Tex‑Mex restaurant with a scratch kitchen. Ideal if you have 2–3 years high‑volume full‑service management and want career growth, benefits, vacation, and 401(k) match.

Employer: McDonald’s (Franchise Location)

Location: Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth, TX Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead shifts, coach crew, and keep service fast and friendly. Good for someone 18+ with leadership experience who wants training, advancement, and flexible hours.

Employer: Raising Cane’s

Location: Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth, TX Type: Hourly (schedule varies)

Hourly (schedule varies) Starting Pay: $12.00/hour

Cook chicken fingers in a fun, high‑energy kitchen and grow into roles like Bird Specialist or Trainer. No experience needed, paid training, weekly pay, PTO, 401(k) match, and more.

Employer: Raising Cane’s

Location: Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth, TX Type: Puesto por horas

Puesto por horas Pago inicial: $12.00/hora

Cocina palitos de pollo en una cocina rápida y divertida, con muchas opciones de crecimiento. No se requiere experiencia, capacitación pagada, tiempo libre pagado, beneficios médicos y horarios flexibles.

Employer: Potbelly Sandwich Works

Location: 3058 S. University Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76109

3058 S. University Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76109 Type: Part-time

Pay: $12.75–$13.25/hour + digital tips

Work 8am–4pm daytime shifts making sandwiches, running the register, and keeping the shop clean. Offers PTO, health benefits, 401(k) match, discounts, and growth. Apply by 12/16/2026 (may close sooner).

Employer: Eggs&More Brunch

Location: Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth, TX Type: Server (schedule varies)

Server (schedule varies) Pay: $100–$300 per day

Serve guests in a lively brunch spot, take orders on POS, and upsell specials. Great if you have restaurant or fine‑dining experience and like a busy, guest‑focused floor.

Employer: Candlewood Suites (Dursh Hospitality Management)

Location: Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth, TX Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00–$17.00/hour

Lead multiple housekeeping teams, inspect rooms, and jump in to clean when needed. Requires 1+ year housekeeping management plus English and Spanish.

Employer: Four Points by Sheraton Fort Worth North (AJNM Investments LLC)

Location: Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth, TX Type: Part-time

Pay: From $14.00/hour

Overnight front desk role handling check‑ins, check‑outs, and end‑of‑day reports. Good for someone with 1 year hotel experience who’s comfortable with night shifts and weekends.

If something here fits your vibe, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.