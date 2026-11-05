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Fort Worth
🛒 Fort Worth customer service jobs with multiple full-time openings
3 days ago
Fort Worth is buzzing with front-line roles right now, from luxe retail to public libraries and auto parts. If you like helping people and staying busy, these are worth a look.
Store Manager – New Store Opening (The Shops at Clearfork)
- Employer: Suitsupply
- Location: Fort Worth, TX – The Shops at Clearfork
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $55,000–$110,000 + bonus
Lead a sharp, fashion-forward team in a brand-new store, owning sales goals, P&L, hiring, and visual standards. Comes with strong training, seasonal clothing allowance, travel opportunities, and room to grow in a fast-growing fashion company.
Customer Service Representative I – Public Libraries
- Employer: City of Fort Worth – Public Library
- Location: Multiple branches across Fort Worth, TX (East Berry, Ella Mae Shamblee, Golden Triangle, Northwest, Southwest Regional, Summerglen)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18.00–$21.76/hour
- Deadline: Sunday, November 8, 2026
Help neighbors check out books, get library cards, and use services at busy branches around the city. Great fit if you’re organized, friendly with all ages, and want solid benefits like 11 paid holidays, PTO, medical/dental/vision, pension, and development opportunities.
Retail Associates – Full-Time
- Employer: Hobby Lobby
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support customers with crafts and hobby supplies while keeping the store stocked and tidy; some nights and weekends required. Full-time roles include medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation, sick/personal pay, holiday pay, and employee discount.
Shift Supervisor
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Type: Full-time (approx. 35 hours/week)
- Pay: $16.50–$24.00/hour
Step into a key leadership role running shifts, coaching crew members, and keeping the store running smoothly when managers are away. Includes a comprehensive benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement options, wellness programs) and a clear path into larger store leadership.
Fragrance & Beauty Advisor – Clearfork
- Employer: CHANEL
- Location: Fort Worth, TX – Clearfork
- Type: Full-time, in-store
- Pay: $25–$29/hour base, plus potential variable pay
Be the face of a luxury brand, offering high-touch service and product expertise in fragrance and beauty. This role stands out for its strong training, robust health benefits, wellbeing days, generous PTO, 401(k), and focus on growth, inclusion, and community impact.
Senior Customer Service Representative (Customer Operations Specialist)
- Employer: Conner Industries, Inc.
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $65,000 base + 5% variable target
Act as the main operations contact for manufacturing plants and customers, managing orders from purchase to invoicing in a custom wood packaging environment. Good match if you like detailed work, ERP systems, and want health benefits, 401(k), PTO from day one (usable at 30 days), 8 paid holidays, disability coverage, and tuition reimbursement.
Assistant Store Manager
- Employer: AutoZone
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help run a busy auto parts store, leading the team, driving sales, and keeping operations tight while delivering “WOW!” customer service. Offers competitive pay, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, PTO, tuition reimbursement, and strong growth paths, especially if you’re into cars and leadership.
If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the details, and get your application in while roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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