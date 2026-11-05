🔧 Fort Worth building & grounds jobs with multiple openings

Fort Worth is busy and growing, which means steady work keeping buildings, hotels, schools, and grounds in top shape. Here are several solid maintenance and cleaning roles hiring now.

Employer: Darden (Cheddar’s)

Darden (Cheddar’s) Location: Fort Worth, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: Variable by location (see posting for details)

Keep the kitchen spotless and safe so the team can serve guests. Weekly pay, flexible schedules, dining discounts, and room to grow in a well-known restaurant group.

Employer: Harmony Public Schools

Harmony Public Schools Location: North Texas District Office (Elementary), Fort Worth, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: Varies by location, experience, and certifications (see salary schedule in posting)

Hands-on role doing repairs, light plumbing, carpentry, painting, and grounds work across school facilities. Good fit if you like variety, using tools, and keeping a campus safe and running.

Employer: Martin Sprocket and Gear, Inc.

Martin Sprocket and Gear, Inc. Location: Fort Worth, TX

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (Mon–Fri, 6:00 AM–2:00 PM)

Full-time, Pay: Not listed

Industrial maintenance role troubleshooting and repairing manufacturing equipment, including hydraulic, pneumatic, and electrical systems. Comes with solid benefits, PTO, and growth in a long-standing, family-owned company.

Employer: Marriott International (Renaissance Hotels)

Marriott International (Renaissance Hotels) Location: 200 Main Street, Fort Worth, TX 76102

Type: Full-time, non-management

Pay: Not listed

Hotel housekeeping role focused on keeping rooms and public spaces clean and welcoming. Good if you like staying active on your feet and want a global brand name on your resume.

Employer: Mayfair Management Group, LP

Location: Fort Worth, TX

Type: Full-time (implied)

Full-time (implied) Pay: Competitive salary plus bonuses (exact amount not listed)

Keep apartment grounds, offices, and common areas clean while helping with make-readies and light maintenance. Offers training, paid time off, 401(k) with match, and clear paths to advance.

Employer: Maid Right of Keller

Maid Right of Keller Location: Fort Worth, TX

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 8 AM–5 PM, no required weekends)

(Mon–Fri, 8 AM–5 PM, no required weekends) Pay: Hourly pay plus tips and performance/referral bonuses (exact rate not listed)

Clean homes and light commercial spaces in teams of two using eco-friendly products. No experience needed, paid training, flexible schedule, and chances to move into lead or manager roles.

Employer: Bell Textron Inc.

Bell Textron Inc. Location: Fort Worth, TX

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Pay: Not listed

Outdoor role caring for lawns, trees, and landscaping at a major aerospace manufacturer. Great if you like working outside with mowers and hand tools and have at least one year of gardening experience.

Employer: HHS (at John Peter Smith Hospital)

(at John Peter Smith Hospital) Location: JPS Hospital, Fort Worth, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: About $57,000/year salary

Lead the hospital housekeeping team to keep patient areas clean and safe. Includes leadership training, benefits, 401(k) with match, and a clear path to promotion into a director role.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have more openings nearby and like to promote from within.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.