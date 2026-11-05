🏗️ Fort Worth Architecture & Engineering – Multiple High-Paying Roles

Fort Worth’s engineering scene is buzzing right now, from data centers and power plants to defense and aviation. If you’re technical and ready for your next move, this week has some strong options.

Employer: The Beck Group

Location: Fort Worth, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Beck is a major integrated design–build firm looking for a Project Architect to lead technical delivery on healthcare projects. You’ll guide a team through documentation, codes, and coordination using Revit/Bluebeam, while mentoring younger staff and working closely with construction.

Employer: DLR Group

Location: Fort Worth, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Design structural systems for a wide range of buildings at a 100% employee-owned firm. This role runs from concept through construction, using tools like Revit and modern structural software, with a focus on collaboration and sustainable design.

Employer: Jacobs

Location: Fort Worth, TX (Texas-based, hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,500 – $105,000 base range

Great fit if you’re early in your civil career and love airports. You’ll help design runways, taxiways, and airfields, working with senior engineers on large aviation projects, with strong benefits and hybrid work.

Employer: Jacobs

Location: Fort Worth, TX (role can be based anywhere in the U.S.)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,300 – $103,500 base range

If you love drones and construction tech, this role has you flying commercial UAS on big data center and advanced manufacturing projects. You’ll handle flight planning, reality capture (LiDAR, photogrammetry, orthos, point clouds), and turn aerial data into usable project deliverables.

Employer: Twenty-Six Defense

Location: Fort Worth, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on servo, motion, and navigation control systems for defense and aviation platforms. This senior role spans system concepts, modeling in MATLAB/Simulink, verification/validation, and customer-facing technical work, with strong benefits and a 9/80-style schedule at many locations.

Employer: Twenty-Six Defense

Location: Fort Worth, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead enterprise-wide safety engineering across ground, airborne, and weapon systems. You’ll own safety standards (MIL-STD-882E, ARP4761, etc.), chair Safety Review Boards, guide mishap investigations, and act as the senior safety authority with military and aviation customers.

Employer: Zone 5 Technologies

Location: Fort Worth, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $165,000 – $220,000

High-impact leadership role driving next-gen UAS from concept through production. You’ll set system architecture, lead cross-functional teams (aero, controls, autonomy, sensors), manage technical risk, and help guide certification and qualification.

Employer: HDR

Location: Dallas/Fort Worth, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Join HDR’s Power Generation team working on utility and industrial power projects. You’ll design and specify mechanical and fluid systems (steam, condensate, fuel gas, cooling water, etc.), develop P&IDs and layouts, and grow toward project or engineering management.

Employer: IREN

Location: Remote (US) – travel to Fort Worth & TX sites

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior, program-level role setting electrical commissioning standards for large AI/data center campuses. You’ll author commissioning specs, own electrical test/energization standards (MV through rack), guide third-party Cx firms, and support sites across North America.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are growing fast and often have related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.