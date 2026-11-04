🛒 Fort Worth Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings

Fort Worth’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with options from beauty to banking. Here are several solid roles if you like helping people and staying on your feet.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Location: Fort Worth, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

High-level salon role where you do cuts, color, treatments, styling, makeup, and more while building your own guest list. Great fit if you have a cosmetology license, strong technical skills, and want ongoing training and growth inside a big beauty brand.

Employer: Old Navy

Old Navy Location: Fort Worth, TX (Chisholm Trail Ranch)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a team, drive store sales, and help run daily operations in a busy fashion store. Ideal if you have 1–3 years of retail management, love a fast pace, and want strong perks like brand discounts and solid PTO (for eligible employees).

Employer: Drybar

Drybar Location: Fort Worth, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Estimated $15–$20 per hour depending on performance

Front-desk and retail role at a blowout-only salon, focused on customer service, memberships, and product sales. Comes with PTO, free monthly services, retail discounts, and ongoing training, perfect if you like beauty and a fast-paced front-of-house job.

Employer: Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo Location: Fort Worth, TX (Eastchase Pkwy branch)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Posting End Date: December 1, 2026 (may close early)

Bank-branch role where you support tellers, handle transactions, and help customers with their banking needs. Good match if you have 1+ year of customer service, like structure and procedures, and want a long-term path in financial services.

Employer: Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center Location: Fort Worth, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: $13.73–$16.15 per hour (starting range)

Hands-on role managing rental accounts, doing deliveries/pickups, early-stage collections, and in-store sales. Strong pick if you want weekly pay, benefits, and promotion potential—most leaders here started as Account Managers.

Employer: Ross Dress For Less

Ross Dress For Less Location: Fort Worth, TX

Type: Part-time

Pay: $12.00 per hour

Entry-level retail job where you ring up customers, keep shelves stocked, and help on the sales floor. Great if you want flexible, in-person hours and a way to build basic retail and cashier experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers have multiple openings and flexible schedules.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.